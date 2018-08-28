What does Brexit mean for Suffolk?

Chairman of the Conservative Party, Brandon Lewis MP, spoke to 100 Suffolk business leaders as a guest of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club held at Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall,

With the big Brexit debate approaching, the club was thrilled to have Brandon Lewis speaking at this event and answering questions from the members and their guests.

Mr Lewis outlined the timeline of events concerning Brexit over the next couple of weeks. he said:“the focus for us is to get the Brexit deal approved through Parliament.”

“This is such a key issue for our country. The deal that the Prime Minister has put together and what Parliamentarians will be voting on is the withdrawal agreement. It’s a final legal agreement on the fact we are leaving the EU in March 2019 and the political agreement about what the future arrangements will be.”

For Suffolk businesses, his message was: “to be confident and optimistic [about Brexit]. Getting the deal through Parliament will ensure some certainty for businesses, especially with trade. As we leave the European Union (EU) there is an opportunity to benefit from the trade agreement with the EU, and as we develop our own independent trade policy to look at exporting more widely around the world.

“There’s a huge benefit from the brand of being British. Our brand is valued around the world for quality and experience and more businesses can grow and increase their profit lines as a result. Good for jobs in the area and for the economy.”

He continued later in his talk by saying: “The best way for Ipswich and Suffolk business to grow, is for you [Suffolk businesses] to work together to promote what you have to offer here.”

Luke Morris, chairman of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club, said: “It’s a fantastic coup for the club. We are very grateful to him for taking the time to attend this lunch to speak to our members and answer some tricky questions, without ducking them. He had a clear message for the leaders of Suffolk to be confident and optimistic about Brexit and this deal, but also took the time to speak individually to members with a different point of view.”

