Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

What does Brexit mean for Suffolk?

PUBLISHED: 16:49 05 December 2018

left to right: Jonathan Hills from The Hills Group and Milsoms. Brandon Lewis MP, Chairman of the Conservative Party and Minister without Portfolio, Chairman of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club Luke Morris, Jacqueline French from PR and marketing sponsor Genesis, and Paul Milsom from Milsoms. (Copyright: Genesis/Warren Page)

left to right: Jonathan Hills from The Hills Group and Milsoms. Brandon Lewis MP, Chairman of the Conservative Party and Minister without Portfolio, Chairman of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club Luke Morris, Jacqueline French from PR and marketing sponsor Genesis, and Paul Milsom from Milsoms. (Copyright: Genesis/Warren Page)

Genesis

Chairman of the Conservative Party, Brandon Lewis MP, spoke to 100 Suffolk business leaders as a guest of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club held at Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall,

With the big Brexit debate approaching, the club was thrilled to have Brandon Lewis speaking at this event and answering questions from the members and their guests.

Mr Lewis outlined the timeline of events concerning Brexit over the next couple of weeks. he said:“the focus for us is to get the Brexit deal approved through Parliament.”

“This is such a key issue for our country. The deal that the Prime Minister has put together and what Parliamentarians will be voting on is the withdrawal agreement. It’s a final legal agreement on the fact we are leaving the EU in March 2019 and the political agreement about what the future arrangements will be.”

For Suffolk businesses, his message was: “to be confident and optimistic [about Brexit]. Getting the deal through Parliament will ensure some certainty for businesses, especially with trade. As we leave the European Union (EU) there is an opportunity to benefit from the trade agreement with the EU, and as we develop our own independent trade policy to look at exporting more widely around the world.

“There’s a huge benefit from the brand of being British. Our brand is valued around the world for quality and experience and more businesses can grow and increase their profit lines as a result. Good for jobs in the area and for the economy.”

He continued later in his talk by saying: “The best way for Ipswich and Suffolk business to grow, is for you [Suffolk businesses] to work together to promote what you have to offer here.”

Luke Morris, chairman of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club, said: “It’s a fantastic coup for the club. We are very grateful to him for taking the time to attend this lunch to speak to our members and answer some tricky questions, without ducking them. He had a clear message for the leaders of Suffolk to be confident and optimistic about Brexit and this deal, but also took the time to speak individually to members with a different point of view.”

The club attracts high quality speakers, giving members the opportunity to hear from and question business entrepreneurs and political influencers.

For information see www.isbclub.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Murder victim targeted by group in ‘revenge attack’ for loss of face

36 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was allegedly “butchered” to death in a revenge attack by members of a rival group, the first day of a murder trial has heard.

Family’s unanswered questions over mum’s death in house fire

16:43 Will Jefford
Mandy Miller. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell.

Mandy Miller was found dead after emergency services were called to a house fire in Reid Close on Friday, January 26.

Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee and Aquaman will all be released in December

16:30 Megan Aldous
Take a look at what films are out this month Picture: DISNEY

Find out which films you can watch with family and friends at your local cinema over the festive period.

Breaking News Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

14:59 Jake Foxford
Highways England have warned drivers that moving the lorry will be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The Orwell Bridge has now partly reopened after a lorry overturned on the A14, causing major traffic problems.

Charity highlights five-fold increase in cases of child neglect and cruelty

13:49 Tom Potter
Cases of child neglect and cruelty have risen by more than 500% in Suffolk over the last five years (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Cases of child cruelty and neglect increased five times in as many years across Suffolk, according to the NSPCC.

Unsupervised learner driving without L plates stopped by police

12:43 Andrew Papworth
The car of unsupervised learner driver which was seized. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The car of a learner driver was seized after police found the motorist driving unsupervised and without L plates.

Crunch meeting with MPs about failing mental health trust ‘due before Christmas’

31 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Ipswich MP Sandy Martin wants swift action to be taken over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) Picture: ARCHANT

MPs in Suffolk and Norfolk hope to meet with regulators over the future of the region’s crisis-hit mental health trust before Christmas, it has emerged.

Dramatic picture of car wreckage shows driver was ‘lucky to escape’, say police

12:32 Andrew Papworth
The Seat car after the crash in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

This was the shocking wreckage of a car after it lost control and hit a tree on a Suffolk road.

Town centre road closed for resurfacing

12:28 Jake Foxford
The roadworks are expected to last until 3.30pm and drivers are asked to follow the diversion signs until then Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks in Ipswich will be disrupting traffic off Woodbridge Road as Suffolk Highways workers lay new road surfaces.

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

12:27 Dominic Moffitt
Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Businesses on the Wherstead Road have expressed their frustrations after several road closures cost them time and money.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England have warned drivers that moving the lorry will be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Breaking News Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

Highways England have warned drivers that moving the lorry will be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man admits child porn images offences

Scales of justice

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

First look: Isaacs launches four new ‘igloo-style’ domes

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24