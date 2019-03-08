Ben & Jerry's ice cream and a Cry Babies doll are among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these products in your home?

Trading Standards are urging the public to stop using a number of products as they do not pass safety regulations.

Consumers are asked to check their homes for the following items as they have been recalled by Trading standards.

On the list are Morrisons Free From Choc Chip Cookies as they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Customers who have bought the product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk are told not to eat them.

Instead they are instructed to return the product to the store they bought it from for a full refund.

Smyths Toys are asking customers to return the Cry Babies Nala doll after it was found with toxic chemicals.

Which? discovered that the popular doll contains toxic chemicals 25% above the legal limit.

The affected dolls have the product code of 167403 and the serial number of 18/10657/-36, 37,38,39,40,41,43,44,45,46.

Consumers can find the serial number by looking in the battery compartment.

If you have one of the affected products you can take it to your local Smyths Toys Store where a refund will be issued.

Ben & Jerry's are recalling their Chunky Monkey Non-Dairy Ice Cream because it contains almonds, walnuts and soya, which are not mentioned on the label. This could be a serious health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts or soya.

The product affected has the batch code of L8338 and a best before date of June 2020.

Customers can return the ice cream to the store they bought it from for a full refund.

Another product which is a cause of concern for those with a nut allergy is the HealthyCo Proteinella Smooth Hazelnut and Cocoa Spread from Lidl.

The spread contains hazelnuts, almonds and milk which are not written in English on the label.

People who have allergies to the three ingredients are told not to eat it and instead return it to the store it was bought for a refund.

The product affected has a best before date of April 3 2020.

You can check the Trading Standards and Food Standards Agency website for a full list of recall alerts.