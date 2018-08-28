Sharing knowledge and clinical experience
PUBLISHED: 10:47 19 December 2018
Archant
Suffolk-based IPRS Mediquipe (Part of the IPRS Group) hosted their well-regarded Isokinetic User Day at St George’s Park - FA National Football Centre in Burton upon Trent.
The guest speakers gave delegates an educational day using their 70 years of collective experience in the elite sports, academia and hospital arenas, sharing knowedge and experience of clinical practise.
Delegates attended from across the UK and Ireland, enjoying a morning of shared knowledge and experience including isokinetic case studies, research and data analysis, followed by a tour of the facilities at St George’s Park, including the Wembley replica pitch and hydro pools.
There was an afternoon of hands-on workshops, included isokinetic System 4 demonstrations and a concussion workshop using the Biodex Balance SD.
IPRS Mediquipe had a range of first-rate guest speakers, David Bevan senior lower limb physiotherapist – Circle Reading Hospital,
David Fevre chartered physiotherapist and sports injury and rehabilitation lecturer, Dr Matt Greig Associate head for sports therapy, Sports Injuries Research Group Lead – Edge Hill University
and Martin McIntyre physiotherapist - An expert in the areas of performance evaluation, health and fitnes.
The IPRS Group, based at Little Blakenham near Ipswich specialises in clinical innovations and services, with their IPRS Health sector winning Best Employer at the 2018 Suffolk Business Awards.