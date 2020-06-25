Suffolk haulage firm goes into liquidation owing £175,000 because of coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 10:43 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 25 June 2020
A Great Blakenham haulage firm has gone into administration owing more than £175,000 due to Covid-19.
Transanglis UK helped Lithuanian HGV drivers find jobs in the UK until its business was disrupted by China going into lockdown in January.
The company, based at Claydon business park, appointed Nicholas Cusack, from Parker Andrews, as liquidator on June 5.
At the time the firm owed £176,413 to creditors – including £166,000 to HMRC and £10,413 to Andrew Davies, the company director.
The company held cash assets of £5,000 when it appointed liquidators leaving a shortfall of £171,423.
Adam Paterson, insolvency administrator at Parker Andrews, said: “The company’s business relied on goods from China through Lithuania on its way to the UK. The Covid-19 pandemic caused China to enter lockdown in January 2020, and therefore the company could no longer trade. It is currently uncertain whether there will be sufficient realisations in order to make a distribution to creditors.”
The company had no employees when it went into administration.
