Huge electrical transformer arrives at town port

PUBLISHED: 14:44 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 11 June 2020

A 178 tonne transformer is lifted onto the docks at thePort of Ipswich Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP

© Stephen Waller

A 178 tonne transformer for the national grid has arrived at the Port of Ipswich.

The transformer was destined for an electricity substation in Burwell, near Cambridge.

Port owners ABP’s head of operations in Ipswich Andy Constable said the hefty piece of kit came to the port because of its proximity to its end destination.

“Handling this large piece of equipment involved very close collaboration with our customers and agents and we are grateful for their support, which has helped make this operation a success,” he added.

MORE – Port workers say thank you to the NHS – using 143,000 bricks

Using the port helped minimise the distance travelled by cargo and reduces transport costs for customers, said ABP.

Andrew Harston, ABP regional director for Wales and short sea ports, said: “Our operations team is well equipped and experienced at handling complex project cargo, which has helped complete this heavy lift safely and efficiently.

“I would like to thank and pay tribute to all of our colleagues who are key workers during this pandemic and have been keeping vital cargoes moving to support nationally significant infrastructure projects such as this.”

