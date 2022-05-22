New 99-room Ipswich Travelodge expected to open next year

A new 99-room hotel near Ipswich Town Football Club is expected to open in 2023.

Construction of the five-storey Travelodge, in Russell Road, Ipswich, began in January with those on-site saying "everything is on track" to hand over the building in December.

The developer, Burney Group, confirmed work was scheduled to finish at the end of the year and the hotel set to open in early 2023.

Travelodge construction works - Credit: Abbie Pearce

The works are being carried out by JW-G Construction with Ipswich-based firm Haydn Evans on-site as structural engineers.

Abbie Pearce, the senior engineer at Haydn Evans, said: “The construction work is going smoothly. We had a few obstructions, but everything is on track.”

The Ipswich company has worked on a number of projects in the region including; the redevelopment of Felixstowe Pier, the design of multi-story apartments on Neptune Quay, as well as refurbishments of the Saxmundham Station platform.

Its team worked on the floating of a footbridge in the royal docks as part of the 2012 Olympics.

So far, foundations have been completed with steel frames in place and the composite concrete floors are going to be finished soon.

The next stage of the works includes the installation of fully furnished bathroom pods, which will take place next week, said the senior engineer.

Travelodge construction works - Credit: Abbie Pearce

Travelodge construction works - Credit: Abbie Pearce

Planning permission was obtained in July 2021 to develop the 84-space car park that had been underused since the closure of Better Gym and Staples/Office Outlet retail store.

Tony O'Brien, Travelodge development director, said: “Ipswich is growing from strength to strength and is attracting a record number of visitors, however, there is a shortage of good quality and low-cost accommodation within the town.

"To fill this gap, we are delighted to be adding a further Travelodge hotel at Russell Road. This new 99-room hotel will be a great addition to the town. Its central location and great value room rates will help attract new business and leisure visitors to the area, which is good news for the local economy.

"As research shows, on average Travelodge customers will spend double their room rate with local businesses, which can equate to an annual multi-million pound boost for the Ipswich economy."

The application proposed 28 family rooms, 64 double rooms and eight accessible rooms, and feature car parking underneath the building itself.

When completed, the hotel will also have a bar, a restaurant and car parking underneath the building.

The hotel would also employ around 15 full-time, and 15 part-time staff, with further economic activity being generated through the supply chain.

A first look at what the new Travelodge close to Ipswich Town Football Club which look like - Credit: Burney Group