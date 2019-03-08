tReds shoe shop closes its doors in Ipswich

A trendy shoe shop chain is the latest store to close its doors in Ipswich - as it is revealed there are more than 100 shop units currently empty in the town.

tReds, in Westgate Street next to Claire's Accessories, has shut up shop and is currently being refitted, however it is not yet known what will replace it.

The store is the latest shop closure in the town as new figures, published by Ipswich Borough Council, reveal 113 shop units currently sit empty.

However, other businesses continue to find a home in the town, with big chains such as Aldi, Home Bargains and B&M opening during this year.

It has been a turbulent year for tReds, which collapsed into administration in January citing 'challenges' for the retail sector.

However, in February it was bought by New Gray Ltd, saving the Weymouth-based company's 21 stores across the UK and its online business.

tReds has been contacted for comment.