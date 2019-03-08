E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

tReds shoe shop closes its doors in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:28 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 18 October 2019

tReds shoe shop in Westgate Street in Ipswich has closed Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

tReds shoe shop in Westgate Street in Ipswich has closed Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Archant

A trendy shoe shop chain is the latest store to close its doors in Ipswich - as it is revealed there are more than 100 shop units currently empty in the town.

tReds, in Westgate Street next to Claire's Accessories, has shut up shop and is currently being refitted, however it is not yet known what will replace it.

MORE: See the empty shops, bars and restaurants of Ipswich - mapped

The store is the latest shop closure in the town as new figures, published by Ipswich Borough Council, reveal 113 shop units currently sit empty.

You may also want to watch:

However, other businesses continue to find a home in the town, with big chains such as Aldi, Home Bargains and B&M opening during this year.

It has been a turbulent year for tReds, which collapsed into administration in January citing 'challenges' for the retail sector.

However, in February it was bought by New Gray Ltd, saving the Weymouth-based company's 21 stores across the UK and its online business.

tReds has been contacted for comment.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Suffolk's 'most bashed bridge' hit AGAIN sparking train delays

A vehicle has struck the low bridge at Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gallery Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

All 458 empty businesses in Ipswich - mapped

A former betting shop in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich - one of 458 empty business premises in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

What to do if you hit a deer, pheasant or pigeon while driving

Suffolk could see a rise in car crashes involving deer as we enter peak season Picture: SIMON GURNEY/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Shoplifter spat at police who found kitchen knife in handbag at Waitrose

Nicole Forbes was jailed for a total of 14 weeks by magistrates in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

'Fascinating lives' of lottery Ipswich lottery winners come under the spotlight

Lotto jackpot winners and former EADT journalists Richard and Cathy Brown, who won more than �6m, aboard their yacht. Picture: NIGEL RODDIS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoplifter spat at police who found kitchen knife in handbag at Waitrose

Nicole Forbes was jailed for a total of 14 weeks by magistrates in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sandy Martin tackles Ipswich Conservatives on housing

Sandy Martin raised Ipswich council's housing problems in the House of Commons. Picture: PARLIAMENT LIVE

Did you spot the stunning rainbow over Suffolk?

Keen photographer Carla Taylor took this photo from across the North Denes beach. Picture: CARLA TAYLOR

Could a love shack be opening on Felixstowe seafront?

The Waffle Shack in Felixstowe looks set to re-open as the Love Shack, an adult-themed store Picture: ALAN BOYLE/EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

tReds shoe shop closes its doors in Ipswich

tReds shoe shop in Westgate Street in Ipswich has closed Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

‘It’s really good news’ - Sainsbury’s praised fireworks decision by animal activists

Sainsbury's decision to not stock fireworks this year has been met with praise Picture: CAROLE ROBINSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists