Another blow to high street - Ipswich town-centre outdoor clothing shop to close

PUBLISHED: 14:20 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 12 May 2019

The Trespass store in Ipswich town centre has put up signs saying it is due to close. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Outdoor clothing shop Trespass is planning to close its store in Ipswich, in the latest blow to the town centre.

Posters have been put on the windows of the store in Westgate Street saying that it is closing down and all stock must go.

The chain specialises in outdoor clothing and gear, skiwear, footwear and accessories. Earlier this month, Trespass also launched a closing down sale at its store in Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich.

It also has stores in Colchester, Clacton and Braintree, and a network of outlets across the UK and Europe.

News of Trespass's closure comes as there are also concerns over the future of another outdoor clothing store in Ipswich town centre, Cotswold Outdoor, which is in a unit in the Great White Horse hotel.

In another loss to the town's high street, jeweller Riley & Riley also recently announced it was closing its store in the Buttermarket after 15 years.

Nobody from Trespass was available for comment.

