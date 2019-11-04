E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Ipswich outdoor clothing store to close next month

04 November, 2019 - 17:01
Trespass in Ipswich is due to close on December 6. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Trespass in Ipswich is due to close on December 6. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

Outdoor clothing shop Trespass is due to shut its Ipswich store in little over a month.

Trespass in Ipswich is due to close on December 6. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHTrespass in Ipswich is due to close on December 6. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

It was first revealed in May that the Westgate Street store would cease trading, with closing down posters going up in the shop's window to say that all stock must go.

Those posters today show the shop is due to have its last day of trading on Friday, December 6, bringing the latest blow to the town centre.

You may also want to watch:

Westgate Street itself has undergone a bit of a revival in recent times, with independent stores such as Ipswich Outreach and the clothing store New Collections opening up.

In a further boost, Pretzie opened in a popular unit on the corner in September - selling more than 2,000 pretzels in its first week.

But with closing down posters also going up in the Bonmarche store after that firm recently went into administration, it will be a setback for the area.

Other stores in Ipswich to close this year include jeweller Riley & Riley, which left the Buttermarket after 15 years.

Trespass has been contacted for comment,

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Gallery Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Car collides with property and takes out gas meter in Ipswich

A black Renault Clio collided with a ground floor flat in Mountbatten Court, Prospect Road, Ipswich, on Sunday. Picture: Tom Potter

Mystery traffic lights on busy Ipswich street cause rush hour chaos

Temporary traffic lights are cauing delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man suffers serious injuries in crash involving scaffolding truck

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at Westerfield Picture; LEO HAYMAN

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

Property of the Week: Stunning 7-bedroom £1.75m farmhouse, with moated gardens

Grove Farm in Monk Soham is on the market with Clarke & Simpson Picture: RUFUS OWEN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Car collides with property and takes out gas meter in Ipswich

A black Renault Clio collided with a ground floor flat in Mountbatten Court, Prospect Road, Ipswich, on Sunday. Picture: Tom Potter

Mystery traffic lights on busy Ipswich street cause rush hour chaos

Temporary traffic lights are cauing delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man suffers serious injuries in crash involving scaffolding truck

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at Westerfield Picture; LEO HAYMAN

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Which Ipswich theatre companies have bagged close to £1 million to boost facilties?

A CGI image of what the Gecko Creation Space could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Ipswich outdoor clothing store to close next month

Trespass in Ipswich is due to close on December 6. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Fuller Flavour: Helsingborg UEFA Cup adventure was trip of a lifetime

Karl Fuller, centre, with his pals in Harry's Bar in Helsingborg back in November 2001. Picture: KARL FULLER

Why Suffolk won’t see electoral pacts in General Election 2019

South Suffolk Liberal Democrat candidate David Beavan. Picture; SOUTH SUFFOLK LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists