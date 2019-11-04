Ipswich outdoor clothing store to close next month

Outdoor clothing shop Trespass is due to shut its Ipswich store in little over a month.

It was first revealed in May that the Westgate Street store would cease trading, with closing down posters going up in the shop's window to say that all stock must go.

Those posters today show the shop is due to have its last day of trading on Friday, December 6, bringing the latest blow to the town centre.

Westgate Street itself has undergone a bit of a revival in recent times, with independent stores such as Ipswich Outreach and the clothing store New Collections opening up.

In a further boost, Pretzie opened in a popular unit on the corner in September - selling more than 2,000 pretzels in its first week.

But with closing down posters also going up in the Bonmarche store after that firm recently went into administration, it will be a setback for the area.

Other stores in Ipswich to close this year include jeweller Riley & Riley, which left the Buttermarket after 15 years.

Trespass has been contacted for comment,