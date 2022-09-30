20 years! Trimley sausage shop celebrates two decades of business

The Sausage Shop in Trimley St Martin owned by Rodney Rowe is celebrating 20 years of business this month. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A flourishing family butchery is celebrating serving sausages to the community for 20 years.

The Sausage Shop in Trimley St Martin first opened its doors on September 19, 2002.

And in the two decades owner Rodney Rowe has been running the business he has made at least 50 flavours - including some unusual varieties.

Rodney Rowe first opened The Sausage Shop in September 2002. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Butcher Andy Gow cutting pork chops. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Alex Rowe preparing some stuffed tenderloins at The Sausage Shop, - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“Probably the most unusual flavours I’ve made were strawberry and champagne sausages for a hotel in Aldeburgh,” said Rod, 63. “They also had salmon and herb.

“Another customer asked for cheese and Branston pickle. They turned out rather well, and the customer liked them.

“We’ll give anything a try really, as long as it’s viable.”

The idea for his business came about quite by chance.

“The first batch of sausages was made in my kitchen,” he explained. “A lady who lived over the road was telling me she couldn’t find any decent sausages in the shops.

"So, I made her some."

Rod had worked for many years as a butcher, having joined the Co-op's butchery department when he left school.

His neighbour was thrilled, and Rod began attending markets at Felixstowe and Walton-on-Naze, where his sausages proved an instant hit.

The sausage shop has expanded over the years, and now has a cooked produce section as well a butchery. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Big sellers in The Sausage Shop are the homemade scotch eggs and sausage rolls. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Sausage Shop sells a wide variety of joints, steaks and bacon products, as well as sausages. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Rod said he enjoyed attending selling sausages at markets, but when a shop became available not far from his home, everything fell into place.

“I started out small. I only sold four or five flavours at first, and no other meat,” he said. However, the business grew and grew, and has since become a full butchery with a cooked produce section.

The Sausage Shop regularly takes 250-300 orders each December.

During the week before Christmas, the working day typically starts for Rod at 4am – or earlier.

“At least it's only once a year!” he said.

Rod now has a small team of employees. His daughter, Alex Rowe, joined aged 17 and has been working there for 14 years.

Butcher Andy Gow joined the troops in February this year after Rod’s business partner retired.

Andy Gow (right) is the newest member of the team, and Rod said he has proved a real asset. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Sausage Shop in Trimley St Martin celebrates 20 years of business this month. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He said he is thankful for the support of local people.

“Our customers are lovely,” he said. “We have customers who come in every week. Some of them say they remember when the shop sold nothing but sausages.

“When we first started, there were people who said we wouldn’t last six months – but here we are.

“Sometimes, it’s nice to prove people wrong!”