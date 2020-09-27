Village pub suffers second fire in two days

A Suffolk pub is closed after having to call firefighters for the second time in two days due to an electrical fire.

Please be aware that High Road Trimley St. Mary is currently closed from the roundabout on High Road up to the Mariners due to a fire. We will advise when the road is open CAD SC-27092020-101 refers — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) September 27, 2020

Three fire crews were called to The Mariners Freehouse in Trimley St Mary at 9.57am today (Sunday September 27) to reports of a fire in the fuse box.

Two crews from Ipswich and one from Felixstowe attended the incident, while police have closed High Road outside the pub.

No injuries or major damage has been reported, but crews are still on the scene waiting for an electrician.

The pub said on Facebook: “We’ve had another small fire this morning and lost all electric so won’t be able to open today. Sorry for any inconvenience and will keep you posted during the day.”

On Friday afternoon the pub was evacuated shortly after lunch after a fire was discovered on the first floor.

Four crews were called to the scene and the pub later announced that the cause of the blaze was a tumble dryer.

On Saturday they said via Facebook: “At 1.40pm yesterday we had to call the fire brigade as the tumble dryer was on fire.

“We were extremely lucky that one member of our crew had gone upstairs and saw it. Two crew members attended to it best they could whilst not putting themselves in danger. We promptly evacuated our customers and crew and waited for the fire brigade to attend.

“The chief fire officer said the quick actions of our staff saved the pub. As owners, we would like to say a massive thank you to all our crew especially David and Rob for acting so quickly and professionally throughout the terrible ordeal.”