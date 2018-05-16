Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Showcasing Suffolk start-ups and growing firms

PUBLISHED: 09:36 04 February 2019

Anglia Business Exhibition 16/05/18 Copdock Hotel Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Anglia Business Exhibition 16/05/18 Copdock Hotel Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

© Keith Mindham Photography

Ipswich and Suffolk Small Business Association’s annual Anglia Business Exhibition has sold out in record-breaking time.

Anglia Business Exhibition 16/05/18 Copdock Hotel Chairman Samuel Stamp-Dod Picture: KEITH MINDHAMAnglia Business Exhibition 16/05/18 Copdock Hotel Chairman Samuel Stamp-Dod Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

This well-supported event, in its 23rd year, is back at Trinity Park, Ipswich and it takes place on Wednesday May 15, 2019.

Samuel Stamp-Dod chairman of ISSBA said: “We are absolutely delighted that all of our exhibitor stands have sold out. I think we were all a little uncertain going into 2019 but this has proved that there is still business confidence in Suffolk, however the speed with which all of the event’s stands have sold out has surpassed even our best expectations.”

He added: “Since its introduction almost 23 years ago, the Anglia Business Exhibition has gone from strength to strength.

“The exhibition showcases, and champions Suffolk’s businesses from start ups to large corporate organisations, this exciting platform allows businesses to gain a reputation both inside, and beyond the county and offers a great opportunity for networking and promotion, especially to its partners, sponsors and exhibitors.”

The event is supported by key partners Ipswich Borough Council, and Suffolk County Council as well as 12 sponsors from across the region.

Although all exhibitor stands are now sold out there are still a few limited stand sponsorships available.

This year the exhibitors are from a range of different sectors including, the service sector, financial services, training and many more.

In addition, there is the return of the popular pop-up speed networking, and pre-bookable workshops with former Paralympian Wendy Smith of Inspiring Change who was keynote speaker at last year’s event.

More 1,500 visitors are expected on the day in this important business-to-business event.

For further information contact one of the team at Boleyn Events on 01473 712330.

www.angliabusinessexhibition.com

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Second archaeological dig delays town centre housing development by a year

Work on the former Archant office site in Lower Brook Street has come to a halt. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Opinion Free speech should not be a licence to spread poison aimed at offending and creating divisions in society

Debates about Ipswich town centre have too often been hijacked by racist and offensive comments. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Video See how police are spelling out sexual consent with clear-cut Instagram campaign

Five videos are being launched by Suffolk and Norfolk constabularies in a bid to raise awareness of the issues around consent in relation to serious sexual offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

New staff absence policy will “punish” county council employees, union claims

Suffolk County Council staff will soon have an absence score given to them under new plans. Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Second archaeological dig delays town centre housing development by a year

Work on the former Archant office site in Lower Brook Street has come to a halt. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Free speech should not be a licence to spread poison aimed at offending and creating divisions in society

#includeImage($article, 225)

See how police are spelling out sexual consent with clear-cut Instagram campaign

#includeImage($article, 225)

New staff absence policy will “punish” county council employees, union claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

See how police are spelling out sexual consent with clear-cut Instagram campaign

Five videos are being launched by Suffolk and Norfolk constabularies in a bid to raise awareness of the issues around consent in relation to serious sexual offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘We need to be bold, brave and rise above the taunts’ - Skuse fires up Blues ahead of Norwich clash

Cole Skuse pictured after Town's defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday Photo: Steve Waller

Fuller Flavour: To say I fear Sunday’s derby is a huge understatement!

Sheffield Wednesday celebrate Lucas Joao's (18) late winner in the 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Two planes came within six metres of crashing into each other, report reveals

Plane stock picture. Picture: PAUL BURNS/CITIZENSIDE

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists