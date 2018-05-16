Showcasing Suffolk start-ups and growing firms

Anglia Business Exhibition 16/05/18 Copdock Hotel Picture: KEITH MINDHAM © Keith Mindham Photography

Ipswich and Suffolk Small Business Association’s annual Anglia Business Exhibition has sold out in record-breaking time.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anglia Business Exhibition 16/05/18 Copdock Hotel Chairman Samuel Stamp-Dod Picture: KEITH MINDHAM Anglia Business Exhibition 16/05/18 Copdock Hotel Chairman Samuel Stamp-Dod Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

This well-supported event, in its 23rd year, is back at Trinity Park, Ipswich and it takes place on Wednesday May 15, 2019.

Samuel Stamp-Dod chairman of ISSBA said: “We are absolutely delighted that all of our exhibitor stands have sold out. I think we were all a little uncertain going into 2019 but this has proved that there is still business confidence in Suffolk, however the speed with which all of the event’s stands have sold out has surpassed even our best expectations.”

He added: “Since its introduction almost 23 years ago, the Anglia Business Exhibition has gone from strength to strength.

“The exhibition showcases, and champions Suffolk’s businesses from start ups to large corporate organisations, this exciting platform allows businesses to gain a reputation both inside, and beyond the county and offers a great opportunity for networking and promotion, especially to its partners, sponsors and exhibitors.”

The event is supported by key partners Ipswich Borough Council, and Suffolk County Council as well as 12 sponsors from across the region.

Although all exhibitor stands are now sold out there are still a few limited stand sponsorships available.

This year the exhibitors are from a range of different sectors including, the service sector, financial services, training and many more.

In addition, there is the return of the popular pop-up speed networking, and pre-bookable workshops with former Paralympian Wendy Smith of Inspiring Change who was keynote speaker at last year’s event.

More 1,500 visitors are expected on the day in this important business-to-business event.

For further information contact one of the team at Boleyn Events on 01473 712330.

www.angliabusinessexhibition.com