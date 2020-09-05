E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

The Joules ‘Big Suffolk Sale’ returns to Trinity Park

PUBLISHED: 10:53 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 05 September 2020

The Joules 'Big Suffolk Sale' will return to Trinity Park in Ipswich in September 2020 Picture: JUDY RIMMER

The Joules 'Big Suffolk Sale' will return to Trinity Park in Ipswich in September 2020 Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Archant

The much-loved pop-up sale by Joules is returning to Suffolk with huge discounts on offer – but this year it will be slightly different.

The popular fashion retailer, which has stores in Ipswich town centre, at Jimmy’s Farm and in Woodbridge, is bringing its big Suffolk sale back to Trinity Park in Ipswich next week.

The pop-up shops will return to the site in Felixstowe Road from Thursday September 10, to Sunday September 13, offering discounts of up to 70%.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the sale will be pre-booked only and customers are required to book a time slot online.

The first three days have already sold out, but slots are still available for the Sunday.

To keep crowds to a minimum, customers are asked to arrive in groups which are no larger than six and children should only be invited where necessary.

The remaining tickets cost £5 and can be bought online here.

Face coverings must be worn at all times and guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to their booking slot to ensure tickets can be checked.

Wider aisles have been introduced and a handy map has been designed to help customers find what they are looking for a little easier.

All fitting rooms will be closed, however Joules has extended its return policy to 180 days.

For more details about the event, see here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Body of man found near Orwell Bridge

The body of a man has been found below the Orwell Bridge. Stock image Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenagers found not guilty of unlawfully killing man outside Ipswich takeaway

Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Investigations into indecent images of children increase 50%

Suffolk police investigated 104 cases involving indecent images of children in the first six months of the year Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PHOTODISC

Bus passengers forced to walk up Ipswich hill after bus route changes

Passengers have been angered by changes to the Route 59 bus in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich one of the best places to learn to drive and pass test, says survey

Ipswich is one of the best places in the country to quickly learn to drive and pass your test, the survey by The Local Driving School group has found. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s Greshams changes its name to The Box Tree

Greshams will now be known as The Box Tree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Joules ‘Big Suffolk Sale’ returns to Trinity Park

The Joules 'Big Suffolk Sale' will return to Trinity Park in Ipswich in September 2020 Picture: JUDY RIMMER