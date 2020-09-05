The Joules ‘Big Suffolk Sale’ returns to Trinity Park

The much-loved pop-up sale by Joules is returning to Suffolk with huge discounts on offer – but this year it will be slightly different.

The popular fashion retailer, which has stores in Ipswich town centre, at Jimmy’s Farm and in Woodbridge, is bringing its big Suffolk sale back to Trinity Park in Ipswich next week.

The pop-up shops will return to the site in Felixstowe Road from Thursday September 10, to Sunday September 13, offering discounts of up to 70%.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the sale will be pre-booked only and customers are required to book a time slot online.

The first three days have already sold out, but slots are still available for the Sunday.

To keep crowds to a minimum, customers are asked to arrive in groups which are no larger than six and children should only be invited where necessary.

The remaining tickets cost £5 and can be bought online here.

Face coverings must be worn at all times and guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to their booking slot to ensure tickets can be checked.

Wider aisles have been introduced and a handy map has been designed to help customers find what they are looking for a little easier.

All fitting rooms will be closed, however Joules has extended its return policy to 180 days.

For more details about the event, see here.