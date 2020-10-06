German Doner Kebab restaurant in Ipswich scoops Tripadvisor award

The German Doner Kebab store in Westgate Street, Ipswich, has won a TripAdvisor award Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The German Doner Kebab restaurant in Ipswich town centre has received an award from leading website Tripadvisor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

German Doner Kebab staff in Ipswich at a birthday event in Ipswich earlier this year featuring Connagh Howard and Connor Durman from Love Island. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON German Doner Kebab staff in Ipswich at a birthday event in Ipswich earlier this year featuring Connagh Howard and Connor Durman from Love Island. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The eaterie in Westgate Street has been given a Travellers’ Choice award - recognition given to restaurants and attractions which earn great reviews from travellers and are ranked within the top 10% of venues on the site.

The team at GDK Ipswich were delighted when they discovered their restaurant was one of the chosen award winners.

German Doner Kebab in Ipswich has won a Tripadvisor award Picture: GDK German Doner Kebab in Ipswich has won a Tripadvisor award Picture: GDK

German Doner Kebab has also been recognised at a further 12 sites across its chain of 45 restaurants throughout the country.

MORE: Fans go wild for Love Island stars at Ipswich restaurant

Daniel Bunce, UK MD for the chain, said: “We’re delighted that German Doner Kebab has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s awards for another year running.

“Our award success is a testament to the hard work of all the members of our Ipswich GDK family and the great tasting food and quality service they provide every day to our customers.”

The kebab restaurant in Ipswich was officially opened in 2018 by reality TV star Joey Essex, with crowds gathering for the occasion.

MORE: Ipswich parks and restaurants rated among best in the world on Tripadvisor

The branch was in the news again in February this year when Love Island stars Connor Durman, also known as ‘Connor OG’, and Connagh Howard, known by fans as ‘Connagh with a G’, visited to mark the restaurant’s birthday, and posed for photos with fans.