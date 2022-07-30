Ice cream and dessert shop to open in Felixstowe

The Tub and Cone will open another store in Felixstowe - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

A new ice cream and dessert shop is going to be opening in Felixstowe

Tub and Cone will be setting up shop on Beach Station Road, in Felixstowe, and offer a variety of desserts and ice cream flavours.

Desserts available will be sticky toffee pudding, apple crumble, waffles and crepes made fresh in-store and others.

Kiran Syed, owner of Tub and Cone, said: "We are very excited about the prospect of opening our second store in Felixstowe.

"We were having a walk down Felixstowe, and we loved it.

"I had never been to Felixstowe before and I absolutely loved it and we happened to see a fabric shop that was on sale and thought it would be lovely to have a store, a dessert place, right next to the beach.

"We went to a really lovely restaurant on the high street and finished that and we wanted something for dessert and that's how it happened."

This will be Tub and Cone's second branch, with their first being in Colchester, which opened in 2019.

Kiran continued: "I think this will be just as popular as the Colchester branch. I want the store to be a community place.

"I have found Felixstowe to be so friendly and it is such a lovely community."

Kiran has thanked everyone who helped with the preparation of the store.

She said: "The electrician, the painters, we even had a plasterer who couldn't finish his work, and so we were unsure what to do but I looked outside and saw two gentlemen talking, so I went over and asked if they knew a plasterer, and within a few hours, a plasterer came down that very evening straight after work.

"It was so nice how you met a stranger, and they just got on the phone straight away and got someone down to help.

"I am very thankful to Thomas Chivers from TD Designs, Nathan Pudney and Josh Charlesworth from NEP Electricals, Paul Cliff from Urban Furb, Tony Gill from The Bearded Painter, Matt Yeatts, Carl Ward and Jade Hurn from Nicholas Estates, and County Home Maintenance's Rob Bridge and Rick Stuttle.

"I would also like to thank my family, The Khans, my mum and my brother who have been absolute stars."

The shop will open very soon, and is currently looking for staff.