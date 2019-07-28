Rain

Warning over TV licence email scam

28 July, 2019 - 06:00
Authorities have warned people to be vigilant against scam TV licensing emails Picture: DANIEL LAW/PA WIRE

Authorities have warned people to be vigilant against scam TV licensing emails Picture: DANIEL LAW/PA WIRE

Television licence holders have been warned not to fall for scam emails threatening them with disconnection unless they give up personal information.

The phishing scam is designed to steal personal information and bank details Picture: TRADING STANDARDSThe phishing scam is designed to steal personal information and bank details Picture: TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards issued the warning after officers were made aware of a scam email purporting to be from the TV Licensing authority.

The 'phishing' email warns recipients their TV licence will expire unless they set up a new direct debit.

Authorities urged anyone receiving the email to avoid clicking links.

A spokesman said: "We have been made aware of a scam email purporting to be from the TV Licensing company.

"It claims that your TV licence has failed its renewal, and that you need to set up a new direct debit using a link in the email.

"Do not click this link. This is a phishing scam designed to steal your personal information and bank details.

"If you receive it, report the scam email to Scams Action by calling 0300 3303003 and then delete it.

"If you have any doubts about the current validity of your TV licence, contact the TV Licensing company directly, using information available online."

House buyers have also been warned to be on their guard against conveyancing fraud when purchasing new properties.

Fraudsters send a spoofed or mimicked email informing the parties that bank account details have changed at the last minute and that money should be put into a different account - usually on the day of sale completion.

The scam is often referred to as 'Friday afternoon fraud', as the majority of completions take place on the last day of the week.

To report fraud or cybercrime, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040, or use the online reporting tool.

Suffolk Trading Standards has also issued advice to pet owners in preparation for the UK leaving the EU with no deal.

The rules for taking pets to any EU country will change in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit.

Pet passports issued in the UK would no longer be valid for travel to the EU.

Owners should contact their vet at least four months before any planned journey to the EU, as pets may need additional blood tests, treatments or documentation.

Full information is available her.

