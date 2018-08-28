Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Merger of two Ipswich firms

PUBLISHED: 14:22 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:33 20 November 2018

Two architects practices in Ipswich merge: (L-R): Alan Howard, Bryan Wybrow, Andrew Acourt, Neil Poole, Graham Lambert, Martyn Goodwin, Jon Pattle of KLH Architects.

Two architects practices in Ipswich merge: (L-R): Alan Howard, Bryan Wybrow, Andrew Acourt, Neil Poole, Graham Lambert, Martyn Goodwin, Jon Pattle of KLH Architects.

Archant

Award-winning Ipswich-based KLH Architects have expanded their service by merging with another local architectural practice.

Ipswich-based Poole and Pattle, run by Neil Poole and John Pattle, will be joining the 28-strong team bringing a wealth of experience particularly in the retail and commercial sectors.

The 32-year-old firm has worked on notable projects including the extensive redevelopment of Coes clothing depaartment store in Ipswich and the extension and refurbishment of Ipswich’s New Wolsey Theatre.

Martyn Goodwin director at KLH Architects said: “We are thrilled to welcome the team from Poole and Pattle under the KLH umbrella. Their expertise will help bolster our offering as a firm and enables us to provide a more diverse service to our clients.”

Neil Poole, director of Poole and Pattle, said: “When the opportunity arose for us to join the team at KLH we knew it was the right move for us as a firm. They are a fantastic practice with a reputation of delivering high quality buildings throughout East Anglia and London.

“KLH have the same principles as us – being totally client-focused and delivering buildings and facilities that exceed the expectations of clients, stakeholders and users.”

This comes on the back of recent news of Bryan Wybrow’s promotion to director bringing the total to five directors.

Martyn Goodwin added: “This is an exciting time for the firm and we have experienced substantial growth.

“We are currently undertaking a major extension and renovation project on our offices to accommodate the growth and welcome the new team members.”

KLH Architects is an RIBA chartered practice which provide design, planning and project management expertise in healthcare, residential, commercial and leisure development in East Anglia and London.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Teenager admits role in Ipswich McDonald’s violence

13:00 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 17-year-old youth accused of being involved in a fight in the car park of an Ipswich McDonald’s restaurant during which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed has admitted an offence of violent disorder.

Crash near Saxmundham on the A12

14:16 Russell Cook
The scene of the crash on the A12 near Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A three vehicle crash on the A12 at Saxmundham caused traffic hold ups at lunchtime today.

WATCH the moment Ed Sheeran stops a gig for marriage proposal

13:51 Judy Rimmer
Ed Sheeran stops playing at a secret live gig for Heart FM as a man in the audience proposes to his girlfriend. Picture: HEART FM/GLOBAL

Ed Sheeran is known for his romantic music - and now the star has stopped a show to allow a fan to propose to his girlfriend.

Sat-nav and steering wheel stolen from car in Stowmarket

13:26 Russell Cook
Dunnock Close, in Stowmarket, where a car was broken into. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A BMW X5 has been broken into with the centre dashboard, including sat-nav device and steering wheel stolen.

Two car crash at road junction in east Ipswich

12:01 Russell Cook
The junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road where the crash took place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A motorist had to be cut free from their car this morning following a crash at the junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road, in Ipswich.

Video WATCH – Suffolk prisoner posts video to YouTube on BANNED mobile phone

11:18 Amy Gibbons
The video shows Karl Gardner rapping about prison life Picture: YOUTUBE

An inmate at Highpoint Prison in Suffolk has made a mockery of the justice system after posting a YouTube video from a mobile phone in his cell.

Poll When is it acceptable to put your Christmas decorations up?

10:43 Suzanne Day
Christmas enthusiasts are putting up their trees now Picture: CHLOE BLAKE

It might only be November but Christmas enthusiasts across Suffolk are already decking out their homes with festive decorations.

Fail to stop collision appeal by police

10:04 Russell Cook
A car and a lorry were involved in a crash on the A12 near Copdock. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Witnesses are being sought after a crash on the Copdock roundabout where the A12 and A14 meet.

‘We still miss Ipswich’ - GI brides get together at reunion in Texas

09:41 Judy Rimmer
Members of the Ipswich Ladies group at Carmen and Ken Casey's home in La Vernia, Texas. Picture: IPSWICH LADIES

They might have spent decades living in the USA, but their hearts are still in Ipswich. A group of 20 “GI brides” met up in San Antonio, Texas, for their annual reunion.

Wet weather causes major congestion in Ipswich town centre

09:05 Megan Aldous
Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic delays on A12 and A14 causing delays for commuters, with knock-on problems across the town.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video New American diner opened for disabled people

Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wet weather causes major congestion in Ipswich town centre

Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two car crash at road junction in east Ipswich

The junction of Newton Road and Rosehill Road where the crash took place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Drink-driver so over the limit even he couldn’t believe breath test reading

Gavin Keeble was breathalysed after being pulled over for driving without headlights at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video WATCH – Suffolk prisoner posts video to YouTube on BANNED mobile phone

The video shows Karl Gardner rapping about prison life Picture: YOUTUBE

Police appeal for information about HGV which failed to stop after crash with Mercedes

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24