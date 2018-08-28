Merger of two Ipswich firms

Two architects practices in Ipswich merge: (L-R): Alan Howard, Bryan Wybrow, Andrew Acourt, Neil Poole, Graham Lambert, Martyn Goodwin, Jon Pattle of KLH Architects. Archant

Award-winning Ipswich-based KLH Architects have expanded their service by merging with another local architectural practice.

Ipswich-based Poole and Pattle, run by Neil Poole and John Pattle, will be joining the 28-strong team bringing a wealth of experience particularly in the retail and commercial sectors.

The 32-year-old firm has worked on notable projects including the extensive redevelopment of Coes clothing depaartment store in Ipswich and the extension and refurbishment of Ipswich’s New Wolsey Theatre.

Martyn Goodwin director at KLH Architects said: “We are thrilled to welcome the team from Poole and Pattle under the KLH umbrella. Their expertise will help bolster our offering as a firm and enables us to provide a more diverse service to our clients.”

Neil Poole, director of Poole and Pattle, said: “When the opportunity arose for us to join the team at KLH we knew it was the right move for us as a firm. They are a fantastic practice with a reputation of delivering high quality buildings throughout East Anglia and London.

“KLH have the same principles as us – being totally client-focused and delivering buildings and facilities that exceed the expectations of clients, stakeholders and users.”

This comes on the back of recent news of Bryan Wybrow’s promotion to director bringing the total to five directors.

Martyn Goodwin added: “This is an exciting time for the firm and we have experienced substantial growth.

“We are currently undertaking a major extension and renovation project on our offices to accommodate the growth and welcome the new team members.”

KLH Architects is an RIBA chartered practice which provide design, planning and project management expertise in healthcare, residential, commercial and leisure development in East Anglia and London.