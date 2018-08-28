Rain

Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘We’re stronger together in these challenging times’ - Business chambers in two towns join forces to become one

PUBLISHED: 19:11 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:11 06 December 2018

Tina Townsend with her local MP Priti Patel

Tina Townsend with her local MP Priti Patel

Archant

A chamber of commerce in Essex which turns 80 next year is merging together with its neighbouring town’s chamber.

Witham Chamber is joining forces with its counterpart in Coggeshall, a town just five minutes down the road.

Witham is on the train line to London and has a sizeable population of commuters, but also boasts several restaurants and a high street of shops.

Coggeshall on the other hand is ‘a town with a village mentality’, holding a weekly market and boasting almost 300 listed buildings.

Witham Chamber’s chair, Tina Townsend, explained that in her native town, she had worked hard lately to boost membership, which has consequently shot up from 12 to 160 confirmed members in 18 months.

“We did lots of work with rebranding, updating the website, offering advice on health and safety and business support,” she explained. “We also do a lot of work with Witham MP Priti Patel, because I know her well.

“Helen Ellis Jones, who runs Cogellshall Chamber, joked ‘could we please bottle what we were doing in Witham, and bring it to Coggeshall?’ We realised that actually, that could be an idea. Coggeshall Chamber had 30 to 40 names, and had fallen by the wayside. It was focused quite heavily on one event a year - Coggeshall Christmas. In Witham, we support local events like Christmas markets, but that’s not our focus.

“So we are joining forces, and their chamber will come under our umbrella - I will chair Witham and Cogelshall Chamber.

“As long as we are supporting each other,why can’t we get more local businesses working together?”

Ms Townsend describes the current business climate as “difficult”, because of Brexit. “People are confused about what the future has in store, the whole country is on tenterhooks.”

Ms Townsend claims that in Witham, like most towns, the retail sector is faltering - “but the service industry - especially hairdressers and nail bars - is thriving,” she says. “Coggeshall is a tricky town to do business in, but it’s holding its own. People there tend to buy from each other rather than from businesses. But they have wonderful niche businesses, it’s vibrant.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Stab wound caused ‘torrential’ blood loss, murder trial hears

15:12 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died from a stab wound to the heart which caused “torrential” blood loss, a murder trial has heard.

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

25 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A woman was fined £100 for leaving her vehicle in a car park for 15 minutes while she tried - unsuccessfully - to use a payment machine which rejected her money.

Ipswich actor moves to Albert Square

44 minutes ago Will Jefford
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Sophia Capasso is in the spotlight playing a new character in EastEnders.

First look: Co-op Juniors Christmas show 2018 - The Nutcracker

45 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
The Co-op Juniors are staging their version of The Nutcracker as this year's Christmas Spectacular at the Snape Maltings Concert Hall Photo: Mike Kwasniak

The Co-op Juniors are reinventing a piece of Christmas tradition this year when they bring their version of The Nutcracker to the Snape Maltings. We take a look backstage at one of company’s most ambitious productions

Review: The New Wolsey’s latest rock ‘n’ roll panto, Cinderella

55 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
Let's Dance. Cinderella, the New Wolsey 2018 rock'n'roll panto Photo: Mike Kwasniak

What did our arts editor make of the New Wolsey’s 2018/19 panto Cinderella?

Disruption after four vehicle crash on A14

17:29 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A14 at Nacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic heading westbound on the A14 may be affected after four vehicles collided on a slip road at Nacton.

New charity shop opens in Ipswich

17:08 Jessica Hill
Priscilla Kojo and Tracey Linnette with balloons outiside the British Heart Foundation shop in Buttemarket, Ipswich. Photo: Keith Mindham Photography.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has opened a new store in Ipswich.

School’s amazing performance of Little Shop Horrors wins widespread praise

16:17 Andrew Papworth
Ipswich School's performance of Little Shop of Horrors Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

This was how a Suffolk school took on the popular Little Shop of Horrors, delighting audiences with their performance of a stage classic.

‘They’ve chosen the wrong house’ - mum’s fury after Christmas lights stolen

16:11 Sophie Barnett
Adrienne and Graham Thompson have been putting up Christmas lights for years. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

An Ipswich couple who decorate their house with Christimas lights to raise money for charity have been left devastated after their illuminated Santa was stolen by late-night thieves.

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures to be scrutinised

11:18 Dominic Moffitt
Alternative routes used during the Orwell Bridge closures are being sought according to a county councillor Picture: SU ANDERSON

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures are being looked at, according to a county councillor.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

A12 reopens after four car crash caused major delays

The A12 is partially closed after a car crash near the Capel St Mary turn off near Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Frustrated drivers hit out over ‘utterly ridiculous’ traffic nightmare

Lorries added to the traffic chaos in Ipswich town centre last night Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Live updates as the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial continues

Police at the scene of the alleged murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Diversion routes used during Orwell Bridge closures to be scrutinised

Alternative routes used during the Orwell Bridge closures are being sought according to a county councillor Picture: SU ANDERSON

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24