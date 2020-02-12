Ipswich shop next to Buttermarket without power amid electrical works

A vintage shop in central Ipswich has said it is unable to trade due to electrical works.

Twist 'N' Shout is without power due to electrical works happening outside. Picture: ARCHANT

Twist 'n' Shout, in St Stephens Street next to the Buttermarket shopping centre, is without power and heat due to work happening outside the shop.

Despite the difficulties, the store remains open but is only taking cash.

Alan Rayner, who owns the business, said: "We can't trade because most people pay by card and we can only take cash.

"Our main problems are it's cold, and dangerous because we can't access the parts of the shop that are dark.

"Even when the work is done, it's going to be ugly out there."

The work is expected to be completed in the next day or two.

Overall, Mr Rayner said he was happy with the response of UK Power Networks, who he said responded within an hour of him calling to report the power cut last night.