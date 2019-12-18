E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Dock dispute risks snowballing as engineering workers strike over festive break

PUBLISHED: 12:51 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 18 December 2019

Engineering workers at Felixstowe Docks have voted for strike action Picture: IAIN BLACKLAW

Engineering workers at Felixstowe Docks have voted for strike action Picture: IAIN BLACKLAW

iain.blacklaw@btinternet.com 07752596527

Engineering workers at Felixstowe docks will begin strike action just after the Christmas break in a row over the transfer jobs to an outside company.

The workers - who fear some of them will be transferred to Universal Tyres - will take two-day strike action on December 26 and 27.

As they take action, there is a possibility that strike action could spread across the dock - as union Unite ballots the wider dock workforce on industrial action.

More than 110 engineers, employed by the Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company, voted by 98% in favour of strike action.

MORE - Port engineers prepare to strike as union hits back over outsourcing plans

They will hold stoppages between 7am to 7pm on both days.

Unite says it has about 1,900 members at the UK's busiest container port, including the 116 engineers.

You may also want to watch:

While it is only the tyre fitting operation which faces being transferred, it fears could be the start of an unwelcome trend, it says.

It has announced today that it will also start balloting its remaining 1,800 members at the docks for strike action and industrial action short of a strike on the outsourcing issue. The ballot will open on December 24 and closes on January 14.

Unite regional officer Neal Evans said: "What we have here, if this outsourcing proposal involving Universal Tyres goes ahead, is the thin end of the wedge which, we believe, will see a salami-slicing of pay and conditions in the future. This is completely unacceptable.

"At present, the threat is just to the tyre fitting operation but we fear that this could affect more of our engineering members going forward."

He added: "The crux of this dispute is that our engineering members consider that the identity of their employer is a condition of their employment contract and they do not want that being changed unilaterally.

"Concern is also snowballing amongst the rest of our 1,800 membership that they could be next for the outsourcing 'chop' - and that's why we are holding a further ballot for those members for industrial action, including strike action.

"This latest ballot is a really powerful shot across the company's bows - however, there is still time for management to row back on these flawed plans that have nothing to do with the smooth running of the port, but are framed to squeeze out the last penny of profit at the expense of the dedicated workforce."

The port has been approached for comment.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman gets 10-year sentence after Ipswich flat fire left victim with serious burns

Fiona Foster, 33, of Old Foundry Road in Ipswich, has now been sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder and arson Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Can Ed Sheeran inspire you to be Suffolk’s next great music superstar?

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park Picture: Zakary Walters

How ‘first class detective work’ helped round up members of Ipswich gang

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Four dogs’ stomachs pumped after tablets hidden in marshmallows near park

Four dogs have reportedly had their stomachs pumped after eating mashmallows filled with tablets hidden in the undergrowth along a popular Suffolk dog walking route. Stock photo. Picture: POJOSLAW/GETTY IMAGES

Dock dispute risks snowballing as engineering workers strike over festive break

Engineering workers at Felixstowe Docks have voted for strike action Picture: IAIN BLACKLAW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists