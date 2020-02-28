E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could a four-day week save 300 jobs?

PUBLISHED: 14:05 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 28 February 2020

The Direct Line office in Ipswich will shut in 2022, taking with it 300 jobs. Picture: ARCHANT

The Direct Line office in Ipswich will shut in 2022, taking with it 300 jobs. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A union has called for a four day-week following the news that Direct Line will close their Ipswich office.

On Wednesday it emerged that the insurance giant was closing its office in Friars Street, with the loss of 300 jobs.

The closure is scheduled for 2022 as part of a national push to cut 800 jobs.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Direct Line closure 'very unwelcome news' for Ipswich

Now, Unite which has 300 members who work for Direct Line, are calling for the insurer to retain the staff and implement a four-day working week instead.

Dominic Hook, Unite national officer, said: "Unite is disappointed to hear that Direct Line is cutting 800 jobs in a drive to save £60m. The company justifies the job losses by blaming more customers for buying products online. Whilst we accept this is happening Unite doesn't accept that job losses should therefore be inevitable. We believe Direct Line should take the opportunity to provide its employees with a better work/life balance and reduce the working week to four days with no loss of pay. Not only will this improve employees well being it would also reduce the need to sack its workers. Unite calls upon Direct Line to sit down with us to explore alternatives to redundancies and reduce the working week for its staff."

In response a Direct Line spokeoman said: "The proposal is for the Ipswich office to close in 2022, giving our people two years to prepare. We have promised to give our people at least 12 months' notice of the final date. We take the well being of our colleagues very seriously and will be working with our Employee Representative Body to discuss the proposal and make sure colleagues are fully supported."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police car rammed in busy Ipswich street after town centre chase

The incident happened in Grimwade Street Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Inadequate’ care home likened to a ‘prison’ as inspectors raise safety concerns

The Willows care home in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man found with axe and knife in car boot

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Could a four-day week save 300 jobs?

The Direct Line office in Ipswich will shut in 2022, taking with it 300 jobs. Picture: ARCHANT

Nostalgia: Do you remember the Ipswich Round the Town Cycle Races in 1981?

A series of different events featuring different cycles were run throughout the day Picture: OWEN HINES
Drive 24