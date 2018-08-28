Stonwall praises the university’s efforts

Any staff, students or visitors to the campuses of the University of Essex can report an incident under their name or anonymously Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX Archant

The University of Essex has been named in the top 100 employers in the country for its efforts to create an inclusive workplace for all staff, whatever their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Karen Bush, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Essex, Picture: SIMON ROGERS Karen Bush, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Essex, Picture: SIMON ROGERS

This is the third time the University has featured in Stonewall’s Top 100 list of employers who have demonstrated their commitment to lesbian, gay, bi and trans (LGBT) equality.

Karen Bush, head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the University, said: “We are delighted to be named in the Stonewall Top 100 for the third time as we have worked hard to create an LGBT inclusive culture at the University of Essex.

“As well as enabling staff to identify as non-binary, we have introduced diversity champions and provided safe forums where staff can share experiences, support each other and contribute to developing inclusive policies.”

“We are now moving into a new phase of work which places as much emphasis on how people behave as it does on policy and process. We will continue to raise awareness of LGBT issues and will support staff to challenge inappropriate behaviour.”

Darren Towers, Stonewall’s executive director, added: “More than a third of LGBT staff still hide their identity at work for fear of discrimination. That has an impact on productivity, wellbeing and more, and shows we still have lots to do.

“However, with organisations like the University of Essex displaying such a strong commitment to LGBT equality, we are one step closer to creating a world where all lesbian, gay, bi and trans employees are welcomed and accepted without exception.”