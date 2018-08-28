Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Stonwall praises the university’s efforts

PUBLISHED: 00:06 21 January 2019

Any staff, students or visitors to the campuses of the University of Essex can report an incident under their name or anonymously Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX

Any staff, students or visitors to the campuses of the University of Essex can report an incident under their name or anonymously Picture: UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX

Archant

The University of Essex has been named in the top 100 employers in the country for its efforts to create an inclusive workplace for all staff, whatever their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Karen Bush, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Essex, Picture: SIMON ROGERSKaren Bush, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Essex, Picture: SIMON ROGERS

This is the third time the University has featured in Stonewall’s Top 100 list of employers who have demonstrated their commitment to lesbian, gay, bi and trans (LGBT) equality.

Karen Bush, head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the University, said: “We are delighted to be named in the Stonewall Top 100 for the third time as we have worked hard to create an LGBT inclusive culture at the University of Essex.

“As well as enabling staff to identify as non-binary, we have introduced diversity champions and provided safe forums where staff can share experiences, support each other and contribute to developing inclusive policies.”

“We are now moving into a new phase of work which places as much emphasis on how people behave as it does on policy and process. We will continue to raise awareness of LGBT issues and will support staff to challenge inappropriate behaviour.”

Darren Towers, Stonewall’s executive director, added: “More than a third of LGBT staff still hide their identity at work for fear of discrimination. That has an impact on productivity, wellbeing and more, and shows we still have lots to do.

“However, with organisations like the University of Essex displaying such a strong commitment to LGBT equality, we are one step closer to creating a world where all lesbian, gay, bi and trans employees are welcomed and accepted without exception.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich Town legend’s FA cup medal stolen in massive burglary haul

Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Video WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Clouds and fog could affect sightings of lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse is due to take place on Monday, January 21. Picture: DAVID MURTON/DARSHAM ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY

People with these surnames in Suffolk could be sitting on fortunes from government’s unclaimed estates list

Several people from Suffolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Alcohol seized from child after police chase

Alcohol was seized from a child in Hadleigh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meet the Town Centre Rangers tackling shoplifting and begging in Ipswich

Two members of the Ipswich Central Ranger team out on patrol

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Ipswich Town legend’s FA cup medal stolen in massive burglary haul

Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Clouds and fog could affect sightings of lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse is due to take place on Monday, January 21. Picture: DAVID MURTON/DARSHAM ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY

People with these surnames in Suffolk could be sitting on fortunes from government’s unclaimed estates list

Several people from Suffolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Alcohol seized from child after police chase

Alcohol was seized from a child in Hadleigh Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Town legend’s FA cup medal stolen in massive burglary haul

Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Frenetic local derby ends with Stowmarket grabbing all three points

Stowmarket celebrate going 2-0 ahead at Walsham on Saturday Photo: DAWN MATTHEWS

Clouds and fog could affect sightings of lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse is due to take place on Monday, January 21. Picture: DAVID MURTON/DARSHAM ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY

SIL REVIEW: Henley and Haughley beaten. Brilliant Badgers win and Grundisburgh throw away three-goal lead in seven minutes!

General view of a Nike football on a pitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists