New Ipswich-inspired mural aims to make shoppers smile

Pippa Worthington from Felixstowe has created a mural for Ipswich microshops featuring sights from the town - Credit: University of Suffolk

Ipswich's most notable sights have been painted onto a new mural to brighten up Ipswich Microshops.

Digby the octopus, Portman Road and the university’s question mark sculpture are all featured in the 3.7m high design by University of Suffolk fine art student Pippa Worthington.

The 42-year-old's vision was chosen by Evolve Estates, the organisation that owns the micro shops, and the mural will be on display for at least a year.

Ms Worthington said: “I was absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to put something in such a prominent location and it was good to work for a project which is benefiting the small business community as well.”

The second-year fine art student from Felixstowe said the brief had to feature Ipswich sights, which she had to do some research for.

The mural took three days to create - Credit: Kerrianne Worthington

“We were given a brief to do things that represented Ipswich to us and so I went from there.

“With not being local to Ipswich it actually gave me the opportunity to do a bit of research and find a bit more out about the town so that proved interesting that way too.”

Ms Worthington went on to say that she hopes her mural will brighten up the days of Ipswich shoppers.

She said; “I hope people will look at it and make people smile. It seemed to get a good reception when I was painting it. It was nice seeing people point out bits and saying ‘I recognise that.’”

The mural features Christchurch mansion, Portman Road stadium and Digby the octopus - Credit: Kerrianne Worthington

The materials for the mural were paid for by Evolve Estates and Ms Worthington was also awarded a cash prize.

Natalie Sebastian, head of special projects at Evolve Estates said: “We’re so pleased to have worked with the university on this scheme and are thrilled with the finished piece that now takes pride of place in microshops.

“Microshops is all about encouraging local, independent talent so it made sense to work with students on our doorstep for this project. It has gone so well we’re planning to run further competitions with the Fine Art department.”

Dr Jane Watt, Senior Lecturer in Fine Art at the University of Suffolk added: “Pippa's mural is vibrant and dynamic, complementing the fantastic new creative space in Ipswich town centre.”