Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'Cute but deadly' teddy bears detained at Suffolk port and destroyed

PUBLISHED: 14:23 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 24 September 2019

More than a thousand unsafe teddy bears were seized at the Port of Felixstowe Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standardst

More than 1,000 potentially dangerous teddy bears have been destroyed after they were seized at the Port of Felixstowe.

The shipment of cuddly toys was found to be unsafe, with Suffolk Trading Standards describing the consignment as "cute but deadly".

A long removable ribbon around each teddy bear's neck was considered a strangulation hazard, while stuffing directly accessible via a zip posed a suffocation risk.

The bears also had no CE mark, all labelling was in Chinese only, there was no batch or serial number, and no manufacturer or importer details were on the toys.

A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said: "These bears will not being making their way to any retail outlet or online marketplace, as they have now been destroyed.

"If you have concerns about the safety of a product that you have purchased, stop using it, and report it to us via 03454 040506."

