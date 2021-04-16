Ipswich hairdressers hoping to transform lives at new town centre salon

Published: 4:30 PM April 16, 2021

Tiani Goulbourne and Kelsey Hardwicke have opened their own beauty and hair salon, Urban Hair Additions, in St Peters Street, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two hairdressers in Ipswich are hoping to help transform the lives of those experiencing hair loss at their new town centre salon.

Owners Kelsey Hardwicke and Tiani Goulborne opened their dream shop, Urban Hair Additions, in St Peters Street earlier this week – aiming to become the town's most inclusive salon.

As well as offering colours, cuts and styling, Kelsey, 26, specialises in hair replacement systems for people living with cancer, alopecia or thinning hair – and helps to transform the lives of those experiencing hair loss.

Tiani Goulbourne with one of her new clients at Urban Hair Additions - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Among the customers she has already helped since learning the art last year include people who have lost their hair to chemotherapy – while she will also help men who are balding or have lost their hair.

She said: "It is so amazing to see people's reactions. It is really rewarding as it really does change people's lives.

"I've worked with people who have been told by their doctors that they have no chance of having their hair back and have to wear wigs – but we can give them bespoke fitted hair pieces they don't have to take off.

"It feels so amazing being able to give someone their confidence back, we all feel over the moon to do it."

Kelsey Hardwicke at her new salon, Urban Hair Additions - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

In addition to hair treatments, the pair also offer beauty treatments, massages, manicures, pedicures and facials across their three-storey shop.

Kelsey added she is "unbelievably proud" to have taken the step to open with business partner Tiani, 19.

She said: "I never wanted to own my own shop, but then after having children and getting my own house I really wanted to launch my own business.

"Tiani worked with me in our previous salon and she has already achieved so much in her career, so it's brilliant to have our new dream salon together.

"We have experience cutting all types of hair, including afro-Caribbean and dreadlocks. We don't ever want to have to turn away a customer.

"I am so excited to be back and transforming so many more peoples lives."