Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Firm helps transform ‘wild’ woods plagued by substance abuse

PUBLISHED: 18:36 19 December 2018

Haven Power team led by Paul Sheffield collects an award on stage with Rob and Jo Brooks from Brickmakers Wood Picture: HAVEN POWER

Haven Power team led by Paul Sheffield collects an award on stage with Rob and Jo Brooks from Brickmakers Wood Picture: HAVEN POWER

haven power

An Ipswich business-to-business energy supplier has picked up a sector award for its work with a local charity.

Haven Power scooped the Community Initiative of the Year title at the Utility Week Awards 2018 for its efforts to transform Brickmakers Wood.

The wild and overgrown Brickmakers wood area, covering 3.5 acres of central Ipswich, was plagued by substance abuse and other illegal activities before 2016. Since then, local charity Eden-Rose Coppice Trust has been striving to transform the wasteland into a beautiful, tranquil space for terminally ill and socially disadvantaged people.

Brickmakers Wood has been Haven Power’s charity of the year for the past two years. Each month, 10 volunteers devote a day to the site, and work with charity founders Rob and Jo Brooks on renovating the land. It also supports fundraising activities including theme days, bake offs, raffles, and choir concerts.

Chief operating officer Paul Sheffield said: “We’re so excited to have won this award with Brickmakers Wood. It’s a project that’s very close to our heart, and we love working with Rob and Jo, and supporting the work they do.”

Without Haven Power’s help, Rob Brooks and his daughter Jo would have to undertake most of the work at Brickmakers’ Wood single-handedly.

Jo said the firm’s help had made “a huge difference”.

“It would’ve taken us five years to get to where we have in 18 months. Haven Power have accelerated the whole project by helping us build steps and decking, create an allotment and plant wildflowers. Their employees’ work ethic and commitment to the cause is incredible.

“We’ve never seen this much commitment from a company - the continual volunteering has transformed the project, so we’re now two-to-three years ahead of where we would’ve been otherwise. And it’s all down to Haven Power’s people being so engaged.”

In 2017 Haven Power raised more than £9000 for Brickmakers Wood, and volunteered around 800 hours, and is looking to do more this year.

“As a large local employer it’s important to get involved in the local community. Our work with Brickmakers Wood gives our people a purpose away from their daily roles at work and elsewhere. Employees know that their support helps care for the environment through sustainability, and benefits the local community too,” said Mr Sheffield.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Updated Major road in Ipswich closed in one direction as fire service cuts casualty from car

Firefighters, ambulance crews and police are at the scene in Ipswich's London Road Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s sad and gruesome nativity scene - now Joseph has had his head cut off too

The nativity scene outside All Saints Church in Ipswich

£5.99 rooms at Ipswich hotel in Christmas sale

The new easyHotel in Ipswich is set to open in the third week of January. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Exclusive One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

Radford Group's former base in Haverhill. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Kent Police issue warning after spate of thefts from sheds in Gravesham

Picture: Met Police

Asthma: The number of Kent children admitted to hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Gravesend county line drug dealers jailed for more than 20 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bryan Adams confirms show in Canterbury as part of his The Get Up summer tour

#includeImage($article, 225)

Benny the beluga ensures Gravesend businesses have a whale of a time in 2018

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Major road in Ipswich closed in one direction as fire service cuts casualty from car

Firefighters, ambulance crews and police are at the scene in Ipswich's London Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Deal with it!’ Residents’ plea to police as stone-throwing vandals start crime spree

Castle Court in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

WATCH: The adorable video of Mittens who is in desperate need of a new home

Mittens is looking for a new forever home Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Felixstowe & Walton will be wary of backlash as lowly Dereham come to the seaside

Josh Kerridge, sailing higher than everyone, signed an 18 month contract with Felixstowe earlier in the week. Picture: Stan Baston
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists