'You don't need meat for muscle' - Ipswich vegan bodybuilder launches new business

PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 07 May 2019

Prizewinning bodybuilder Guy Mills has launched a vegan protein business. Picture: JULIAN OSBORNE

Julian Osborne

Champion vegan bodybuilder Guy Mills admits he was scared of losing muscle when he first gave up meat - but now he says he will never look back.

The 27-year-old from Ipswich - who once suffered from body dysmorphia - is so convinced of the health benefits he has now launched his own vegan protein business.

Guy, a nutrition coach who has also worked as a personal trainer, was crowned Mr East Anglia for bodybuilding in 2017.

He said: "I started bodybuilding about four years ago, but really got into it about a year later. Before I started, I had extreme body dysmorphia.

"I wouldn't go out without long sleeves or a coat, whereas now I am happy to go around without a top on."

Giving up meat and animal products was a gradual process for him. He said: "I started out by trying a Keto (low-carbohydrate) diet, and then went from that to vegan.

"I was nervous about it at first. I was scared that by not eating meat I would lose muscle, and would lose everything I'd worked for.

"But I decided that I actually felt better not eating meat, and I started reading up on it. It has really helped me in every way."

Although Guy started out on a vegan diet for health reasons and to lose weight, he said: "Now I think it's a very worthwhile thing for the environment. I want people to know that you don't have to eat meat."

He and his girlfriend, Charlotte Baggott, decided to go vegan as a permanent lifestyle change, and they are now launching an all-vegan protein range. Their website, IAmVeganProtein.com, has just gone live and the business will launch from May 10. The New Oaks Fitness gym in Upper Orwell Street is also supporting the venture.

Guy said he had personally struggled to find enough quality vegan supplements, and this was the reason for launching the range, which is manufactured in the UK.

"I felt that as an experienced vegan bodybuilder, I would be uniquely placed to create healthy products that other vegan fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders could benefit from and also look after our planet whilst doing so."

He added that non-vegans could also use the products.

Guy is not competing as a bodybuilder at the moment because he is concentrating on his new business, but is busy training and will return to competition in the future. For more information, visit the website or follow them on Facebook.

