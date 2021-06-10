News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Ipswich endometriosis patient and novelist to do first book signing

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:30 AM June 10, 2021   
Victoria Fenn first novel '12 Months to I Do' has been published by Pegasus Publishers

Victoria Fenn's first novel '12 Months to I Do' has been published by Pegasus Publishers - Credit: Victoria Fenn

An Ipswich novelist is doing her first book sign following her debut novel exploring her struggle with endometriosis.

Mum Victoria Fenn published '12 Months to I Do' through Pegasus Publishers earlier this year and will be signing the book during Independent Bookshop Week. 

The book mirrors her only struggles when trying for her baby with IVF while coping with endometriosis, an inflammatory disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus starts to grow on other organs. 

"The doctors wouldn't listen and I started to think it was in my head."

The 36-year-old has since had her "miracle baby boy", who is now 20-months-old and is receiving treatment for endometriosis.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Fenn is a "bit nervous" ahead of the book signing at Dial Lane Books in Ipswich on June 23 at 11am during Independent Bookshop Week June 19-26, and hopes people show up. 

A new independent book shop has opened in Ipswich, Dial Lane Books Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dial Lane in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital after Ipswich town centre assault
  2. 2 Look at images of the woodland being sold near Ipswich
  3. 3 Historic Waterfront building set to be restored by Ipswich council
  1. 4 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
  2. 5 Carers, blue badge holders and staff fined by Ipswich Hospital ANPR parking
  3. 6 How wearing PJs could earn you a free breakfast this weekend
  4. 7 Kesgrave shooting: Attempted murder accused meant to 'scare' other boy
  5. 8 Football match in memory of Bramford mum adds to incredible fundraising total
  6. 9 Botanist hopes for pre-Christmas opening on Ipswich Cornhill
  7. 10 Poll: Should Ipswich become England's new city next year?
Books
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fashion retailer Next's Martlesham Heath store

Next manager stole £6k in cash after turning off CCTV camera

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Dan Adams with his youngest child

Knife Crime

Former gang member who spent 21st birthday in prison turns his life around

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Residents in St Francis Tower in Ipswich are outraged after the entire building has been wrapped in plastic

Investigations

Tower block families 'trapped behind suffocating plastic wrap'

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Suspected Class A drugs seized during the raid in Chantry

Two arrested after police raid suspected cuckooed Ipswich home

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus