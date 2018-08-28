Overcast

PUBLISHED: 16:37 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 15 January 2019

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

A new “super-budget” hotel is opening its doors in Ipswich this week – here’s a sneak peak of what customers can expect.

The former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre has been transformed into a 94-room easyHotel following £4million investment.

The new hotel which officially opens on Friday, January 18 will offer rooms from £14.99 – with the option for rooms with or without windows and an additional charge for the use of a TV and wifi.

Iain Goswell, Group Operations Director for easyHotel said: “Our new Ipswich hotel reflects the very best of the easyHotel experience. Affordable comfort is our unique selling point, and through our simple, no frills offer our guests in Ipswich will be able to book a relaxing night’s stay from only £14.99 per room, per night.

“The rooms are stylish and modern, with a comfortable bed for a great night’s sleep, full air conditioning, handy USB points close to the bed, black out curtains and an eco-shower. By keeping our prices very low, we enable visitors to spend more of their money in the cafes, restaurants, shops, museums and attractions which Ipswich has to offer.”

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel has a variety of rooms. Picture: RACHEL EDGEeasyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel has a variety of rooms. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

He added: “We’re delighted to be opening our hotel in the vibrant cultural centre of Ipswich. With its proximity to the popular east coast, its flourishing technology scene and the wide range of museums, galleries and shops Ipswich has to offer, it is a perfect location for our hotel.”

easyHotel have also agreed a 999-year lease on part of the hotel’s ground floor which will be used as a coffee outlet – however the branding has not yet been disclosed.

The Grade II listed building in Northgate Street has a colourful past – originally known as Northgate House the building later became Sketchley’s cleaners and Mortem’s stationery shop selling toys, greeting cards and stationery.

More recently it is known for hosting a number of late night venues including Chicago Rock Cafe, Shout, Quilt and Mojo before becoming the well-known Groove.

The easyHotel has received a £4million investment. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe easyHotel has received a £4million investment. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rooms are now available to book on the easyHotel website.

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

