Isaacs to open plant-based café on the Waterfront

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:00 AM June 6, 2021    Updated: 10:17 AM June 6, 2021
A queue formed outside Isaacs later in the evening as people enjoyed the the pub's reopening Picture

Isaacs on the Quay is set to have plant café Viking Bakehouse opening beside it - Credit: Archant

Waterfront empire Isaacs will once again be extending their presence in Ipswich with the opening of a plant-based cafe Vikings Bakehouse.

The venture is the latest from the Ipswich business after it opened the cocktail lounge bar The Gallery last month

Nathaniel Coughlan, director at Isaacs, who will run Vikings Bakehouse, aims to bring fresh fruit and vegetable-based food to the Waterfront. 

"It will be a grab-and-go-style café," he added. "We feel [plant-based food] is something Ipswich has shown it has an appetite for. It's for people who are doing ethical veganism, have dairy and other allergies and like plant-based food. 

"The menu items will be entirely plant-based kitchen and we want people to enjoy the food and not think it's necessarily plant-based."

There will also be freshly baked goods made on the site of Isaacs former pizza place at the side of the pub. 

It will open at the end of this summer. To keep up to date with the latest developments see vikingsbakehouse.co.uk.

