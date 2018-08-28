Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk firm’s avatar doctor could help the NHS save millions

PUBLISHED: 17:04 09 January 2019

Online medical consultation being developed by Orbital Media

Online medical consultation being developed by Orbital Media

Archant

A firm in Stowmarket has been developing ground-breaking AI technology to offer virtual, automated appointments that could help the NHS battle the “perfect storm” it’s facing.

Peter Brady, Orbital MediaPeter Brady, Orbital Media

Health chiefs believe up to a third of the 90m outpatient consultations each year do not require a hospital visit, and hope to save time and money by switching these over to Skype-style video services on smartphones or computers.

The plans were unveiled yesterday as part of a new 10-year plan for the NHS to cut waste and help secure the future of the health service.

Orbital Media, based in Stowmarket, has been innovating AI healthcare technologies in collaboration with University of Essex, Cardiff University, Innovate UK and the NHS, “to provide fast, automated and very visual tools for securing healthcare information,” explained its chief executive, Peter Brady.

There are a number of minor ailments that Mr Brady believes should be outside the remit of primary care.

Orbital Digital's chief executive Peter Brady. Picture: Jessica HillOrbital Digital's chief executive Peter Brady. Picture: Jessica Hill

“There isn’t really much that a doctor can do for a cough or a cold,” he explains. “And when you go to a surgery, you are also passing your germs to others.”

Based on research conducted by the Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB) up to £2.3 billion pa is spent by the NHS on minor ailments.

The AI comes into it because Orbital wanted to make the experience to accessing the right sort of information visually interactive.

“We wanted people to have a very visual engagement with an avatar – an automated person, if you like – but also it’s about the actual ability to provide the information in a very human way and a very textual way. That required an AI mechanism.

Peter Brady of Orbital Media. Picture: Jessica HillPeter Brady of Orbital Media. Picture: Jessica Hill

“With better AI automated healthcare information systems such as ours, these costs to the NHS could be substantially reduced via enhanced patient understanding of self care treatment options.

“It’s exciting for Orbital that in the years to come we could be having a profound and positive impact on healthcare outcomes for millions of patients.”

Orbital Media’s work is currently still in the prototype phase, but the project itself has led them to explore other areas of AI.

“We have 7-8 different AI projects that we’re working on at the moment as a result of this one project, which is hugely exciting,” says Mr Brady.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Real Manhunt detective on ‘evil’ Bellfield, police on the edge and why he pulled out of PCC race

Former Met police officer Colin Sutton Picture: GREGG BROWN

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Updated A14 fully re-open after collision near Orwell Bridge

A stretch of the A1303 is closed following an accident. Picture: ARCHANT

Star from The Undateables to perform at local gig

Daniel Wakeford is coming to Ipswich Picture: JESS JONES PHOTOGRAPHY

Witness tells court gang ‘held down Tavis as he was stabbed’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Witness tells court gang ‘held down Tavis as he was stabbed’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Suffolk firm’s avatar doctor could help the NHS save millions

Online medical consultation being developed by Orbital Media

Recipe: Make our very tasty vegan lemon, basil and coconut cheesecake with lemon sherbet

Make our vegan lemon, basil and coconut cheesecake with lemon sherbet Picture: Archant

‘New additions can give a club that lift‘ - Ipswich Town sign winger Dawkins following trial

Simon Dawkins has joined Ipswich Town until the end of the season.Picture: ROSS HALLS

Broken manhole cover closes lane for more than seven hours

Traffic is queuing back past Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists