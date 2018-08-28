Could you portray historical figures in theatre celebrations?

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds looking spectacular from the gallery. Picture: GREGG BROWN

There are opportunities for budding actors, and a few older ones too, at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds this year.

ICON OF SUFFOLK: The Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds was built in 1819 and is the country‚Äôs only surviving example of a Regency theatre. It‚Äôs owned by Greene King, which leases it to the National Trust ‚Äì which itself leases it to a management company that runs the building as a working theatre

The Regency masterpiece theatre, owned by the National Trust, celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

And, as part of the celebrations, a number of tours and events are being planned, and are still under wraps.

These involve casting amateurs, aged 17 plus, in live interpretation roles.

The plan is to offer visitors an `immersive experience’ at the theatre featuring fascinating figures from the past.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “We are looking for volunteers to dress in historical costume and engage with visitors whilst ‘in-character’ (there will be both scripted and improvised roles). So, if you’ve ever wanted to don a bonnet or breeches, this is your chance! If you’d like to be involved in this exciting project, please register for one of our forthcoming auditions.”

Acting experience is desirable, but not essential, as there will be some training involved.

The roles are voluntary and offer the opportunity to develop new skills and support the theatre, and to dress up in costume.

To register for an audition, collect a registration form and return it to Clare Barry at the Theatre Royal by Monday January 21.

Volunteers will be required to commit to a minimum of four hours a month.