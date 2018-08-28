Rain

Could you portray historical figures in theatre celebrations?

PUBLISHED: 06:30 11 January 2019

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds looking spectacular from the gallery. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds looking spectacular from the gallery. Picture: GREGG BROWN

There are opportunities for budding actors, and a few older ones too, at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds this year.

The Regency masterpiece theatre, owned by the National Trust, celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

The Regency masterpiece theatre, owned by the National Trust, celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

And, as part of the celebrations, a number of tours and events are being planned, and are still under wraps.

These involve casting amateurs, aged 17 plus, in live interpretation roles.

The plan is to offer visitors an `immersive experience’ at the theatre featuring fascinating figures from the past.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “We are looking for volunteers to dress in historical costume and engage with visitors whilst ‘in-character’ (there will be both scripted and improvised roles). So, if you’ve ever wanted to don a bonnet or breeches, this is your chance! If you’d like to be involved in this exciting project, please register for one of our forthcoming auditions.”

Acting experience is desirable, but not essential, as there will be some training involved.

The roles are voluntary and offer the opportunity to develop new skills and support the theatre, and to dress up in costume.

To register for an audition, collect a registration form and return it to Clare Barry at the Theatre Royal by Monday January 21.

Volunteers will be required to commit to a minimum of four hours a month.

Was politician’s ‘cesspit down the road’ jibe aimed at Ipswich?

Suffolk Coastal deputy leader Geoff Holdcroft. Picture: DAVID GARRAD

Teenager charged with murder of Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police faced ‘mini-riot’ when kebab shop staff served food after hours

The Perfect Kebab House in Falcon Street, Ipswich.

Family of Ipswich fashion student, 21, to sue health trust after his tragic death

Henry Curtis-Williams with his father's partner Teresa Deer

Anglian Water hope to avoid wet wipe blockages with new ‘Fine to flush’ scheme

A previous fatberg found by Anglian Water Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

Opinion If top Woodbridge Tory did call Ipswich a ‘cesspit’, it’s an insult – and worrying

Suffolk Coastal councillor Geoff Holdcroft Picture: RAY LEWIS

