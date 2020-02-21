E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Vaping brand VPZ opens new Felixstowe town centre store

PUBLISHED: 16:46 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 21 February 2020

A new VPZ vaping shop has opened in Felixstowe town centre Picture: VPZ/MEDIA ZOO

A new vaping shop has opened in Felixstowe town centre, bringing five new jobs to the town.

The VPZ shop in Hamilton Road officially opened on Friday, February 21, as the national company's portfolio widens to 153 stores.

It is now the fourth vaping shop in the road, offering e-cigarettes and vaping liquids to those looking to give up smoking.

VPZ Director Doug Mutter said: "We are excited to be opening the doors of our Felixstowe store as part of our ambitious growth plans across the UK.

"At a time when many businesses are exiting high streets across the country, we are committed to creating jobs and investing in communities throughout the UK like we are doing here in Felixstowe."

The store will be equipped with carbon monoxide and lung capacity monitors to allow customers to track their journey to becoming smoke free. Those who continue to use e-cigarettes at the end of a 30-day programme are rewarded with a voucher to continue their journey.

The NHS has argued e-cigarettes are beneficial to those wanting to quit smoking tobacco, with Public Health England and the Royal College of Physicians estimating they are at least 95% less harmful than cigarettes.

The health service has added however they are not completely risk free.

