Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Deliciously Free pizza could contain milk warn supermarket

PUBLISHED: 05:30 26 January 2019

Sainsbury's have had some of their products recalled. Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Sainsbury's have had some of their products recalled. Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Shower speakers, spring rolls and Sainsbury’s pizzas are among the products being recalled following concerns from Trading Standards.

There are concerns the items could be dangerous and anyone with them is advised to discontinue use and return them to the store they purchased them from.

Sainsbury’s Deliciously Free From Garlic Pizza Bread

The product contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The product can be returned to store for a full refund.

Waitrose’s Morello Cherry and Almond Tart

As a precautionary measure tarts with the use-by date of December 27 are being recalled as some packs may contain pistachio nuts which are not declared on the packaging.

Customers with a nut allergy should not consumer the product and instead should return it to Waitrose for a full refund.

Waitrose’s Chinese 6 Vegetable Spring Rolls

The product has been incorrectly packed with another product containing undeclared duck meat and sesame. Consumers are being advised to not consume the product if they are allergic to sesame or if they are avoiding eating meat.

A full refund will be provided at your local Waitrose branch.

Just Natural Chicken and Tripe pet food

The product has been confirmed positive for salmonella after some secondary testing and is being urgently recalled.

The affected product is batch number 104-6/14105/339 CT produced on December 5 2018.

Anyone with this product should return it to the place of purchase where possible for a full refund.

Sogud Oat Squares

Three varieties of the Oat Squares have tested positive for gluten; the Spicy Oat and Apple Pie Square, Juicy Oat and Raspberry Square and Fruity Oat and Almond square.

This is applicable to all products with a best-before date before September 3, 2019.

Any customers in possession of these products who have a gluten allergy or intolerance, or who wish to exchange these products can return it to the store where a full refund will be given.

Ice King – Strawberry Cones

Belfield are recalling Ice King Strawberry Cones because the product has been mispacked with chocolate and nut ice cream cones. The product therefore contains peanuts which are not mentioned on the label and is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

If you have bought the product and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Lynx The Golden Year/Black, both with shower speaker

A small number of products have a defect which means the cable may overheat when charging the speaker. Consumers are being asked to return the charging cable while they continue to investigate the problem. The following barcodes are being recalled:

8710447348123 Lynx The Golden Year with exclusive floating / shower speaker

8710522349168 Lynx Black with exclusive floating / shower speaker

For more information on recalled products see here.

