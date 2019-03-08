E-cigarettes recalled amid fears battery could overheat and cause injury
PUBLISHED: 11:19 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 20 May 2019
Suffolk Trading Standards
Suffolk Trading Standards has warned that Argos is withdrawing a number of e-cigarettes, because the battery sold with them could cause overheating and result in injury.
The affected products are: Smok X Priv kit black and red - 7395615, Smok Mag kit 220 black prism - 8143639, Smok X Priv kit chrome - 8638151, Innokin Proton kit rainbow - 8647661, Smok Mag kit black and red - 8651592, Innokin Proton kit black - 8652175. No other products are affected by the recall.
A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said: "If you bought one of these products from Argos, please stop using it immediately and return it to an Argos store for a refund."
Argos has said that customers who return one of these products will receive £79.99.
If you have any concerns about the safety of a product you have purchased, you can report it to Suffolk Trading Standards by calling the national Citizens Advice Consumer helpline on 03454 040506.