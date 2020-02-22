Vintage Bond-style Rolex watch sells for £150k at Suffolk auction

The rare Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner watch, which sold for £150,000 Picture: LOCKDALES Lockdales

A vintage James Bond-style Rolex watch was sold for £150,000 at a Suffolk auction - described as a "life-changing" amount by the seller.

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner stainless steel gents' wristwatch, dating from around 1964-65, was sold at Lockdales' latest 'Fine Sale' event at their auction house in Martlesham Heath.

This type of watch is highly sought after by collectors, and actors Roger Moore and George Lazenby wore similar watches in classic Bond movies.

A Darth Vader presentation case of Star Wars figures was auctioned Picture: LOCKDALES A Darth Vader presentation case of Star Wars figures was auctioned Picture: LOCKDALES

It was estimated that the watch, with a rare 3-6-9 Explorer dial. would fetch £50,000 to 80,000 - but in the end it went under the hammer for £150,000 (£182,400 including premium).

Lockdales said: "The vendor, whose family has owned the watch since new, said that the result is a "life-changing sum of money" and will enable them to retire from full-time work."

a silver presentation smoker’s desk companion, which was presented to Lt Col MCA Henniker, a hero of Dunkirk Picture: LOCKDALES a silver presentation smoker’s desk companion, which was presented to Lt Col MCA Henniker, a hero of Dunkirk Picture: LOCKDALES

The auction, which included a wide range of antiques and collectables, raised a total of £373,350.

Other vintage watches, especially Rolex dress watches and some lesser known makers such as 'Richard', exceeded estimates.

Amongst the ceramics a 1930s "Shelley Girl" advertising figurine, depicting an elegant lady holding a cup of tea, was estimated at £600, but sold for £1450.

An autograph book with Buddy Holly's autograph was in the Lockdales auction Picture: LOCKDALES An autograph book with Buddy Holly's autograph was in the Lockdales auction Picture: LOCKDALES

Many enthusiasts put in bids for toys and models, including a bulk lot of Kenner Star Wars figures in a big plastic Darth Vader case, which made £520. The figures themselves are not especially rare, so it may have been the case which was the big attraction.

A collection of autographed manuscripts included a letter from George III, sent from Windsor Castle, which went for £520, and an autograph book containing the autographs of Buddy Holly and the Crickets sold for £1,050.

Also auctioned for £380 was a silver presentation smoker's desk companion, which was presented to Lt Col MCA Henniker, a hero of Dunkirk.

A Lockdales spokesman said: "Altogether the auction was a wonderful success, and 2020 is looking to be our best-ever year if things continue the way they are. The March Coins and Collectables catalogue is being assembled and could potentially be a record sale for us."

