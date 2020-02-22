E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Vintage Bond-style Rolex watch sells for £150k at Suffolk auction

PUBLISHED: 18:57 22 February 2020

The rare Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner watch, which sold for £150,000 Picture: LOCKDALES

The rare Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner watch, which sold for £150,000 Picture: LOCKDALES

Lockdales

A vintage James Bond-style Rolex watch was sold for £150,000 at a Suffolk auction - described as a "life-changing" amount by the seller.

The rare Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner watch, which sold for £150,000 Picture: LOCKDALESThe rare Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner watch, which sold for £150,000 Picture: LOCKDALES

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner stainless steel gents' wristwatch, dating from around 1964-65, was sold at Lockdales' latest 'Fine Sale' event at their auction house in Martlesham Heath.

This type of watch is highly sought after by collectors, and actors Roger Moore and George Lazenby wore similar watches in classic Bond movies.

A Darth Vader presentation case of Star Wars figures was auctioned Picture: LOCKDALESA Darth Vader presentation case of Star Wars figures was auctioned Picture: LOCKDALES

It was estimated that the watch, with a rare 3-6-9 Explorer dial. would fetch £50,000 to 80,000 - but in the end it went under the hammer for £150,000 (£182,400 including premium).

Lockdales said: "The vendor, whose family has owned the watch since new, said that the result is a "life-changing sum of money" and will enable them to retire from full-time work."

a silver presentation smoker’s desk companion, which was presented to Lt Col MCA Henniker, a hero of Dunkirk Picture: LOCKDALESa silver presentation smoker’s desk companion, which was presented to Lt Col MCA Henniker, a hero of Dunkirk Picture: LOCKDALES

The auction, which included a wide range of antiques and collectables, raised a total of £373,350.

You may also want to watch:

Other vintage watches, especially Rolex dress watches and some lesser known makers such as 'Richard', exceeded estimates.

Amongst the ceramics a 1930s "Shelley Girl" advertising figurine, depicting an elegant lady holding a cup of tea, was estimated at £600, but sold for £1450.

An autograph book with Buddy Holly's autograph was in the Lockdales auction Picture: LOCKDALESAn autograph book with Buddy Holly's autograph was in the Lockdales auction Picture: LOCKDALES

Many enthusiasts put in bids for toys and models, including a bulk lot of Kenner Star Wars figures in a big plastic Darth Vader case, which made £520. The figures themselves are not especially rare, so it may have been the case which was the big attraction.

A collection of autographed manuscripts included a letter from George III, sent from Windsor Castle, which went for £520, and an autograph book containing the autographs of Buddy Holly and the Crickets sold for £1,050.

Also auctioned for £380 was a silver presentation smoker's desk companion, which was presented to Lt Col MCA Henniker, a hero of Dunkirk.

A Lockdales spokesman said: "Altogether the auction was a wonderful success, and 2020 is looking to be our best-ever year if things continue the way they are. The March Coins and Collectables catalogue is being assembled and could potentially be a record sale for us."

READ MORE - Painting by Suffolk artist sells for record price

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Site of popular Ipswich restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito for sale

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito sites in Nacton Road have gone up for sale. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Did you go to Copleston High? Ex-students’ last chance to visit before old teaching blocks demolished

Students outside of Copleston High School on a 'come as you please' day in 1984. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Most Read

Truckers told they had lost jobs in text message

Go Freight liveried vehicles in a yard near its headquarters in The Havens, Ipswich Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Site of popular Ipswich restaurants Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito for sale

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito sites in Nacton Road have gone up for sale. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Did you go to Copleston High? Ex-students’ last chance to visit before old teaching blocks demolished

Students outside of Copleston High School on a 'come as you please' day in 1984. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man exposes himself to 11-year-old at popular swimming pool

Crown Pools in Ipswich. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Number of takeaways in Ipswich remains high despite 13% drop in recent years

A neon sign in a takeaway shop window advertising Pizzas, Burgers, and Kebabs.

Retail giant confirms move to former BHS store in Ipswich town centre

The former BHS in Ipswich Butter Market is to become a new Sports Direct store? Picture: PAUL GEATER

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home loss to Oxford United

Josh Earl and Luke Woolfenden involved as tempers flare towards the end go the Oxford United match. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

What changes could the Ipswich traffic taskforce make – and who decides?

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere wants the borough to be part of the discussions on new travel solutions in the town. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Vintage Bond-style Rolex watch sells for £150k at Suffolk auction

The rare Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner watch, which sold for £150,000 Picture: LOCKDALES
Drive 24