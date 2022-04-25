New Waterstones set for retail park near Ipswich

Updated

Waterstones is opening a new branch inside the Next store on Beardmore retail park in Martlesham. - Credit: PA

A new Waterstones store is set to open on a retail park in Martlesham.

The new book shop will be based inside the Next store in Beardmore Park. It will open its doors on May 6.

Kate Skipper, Waterstones chief operating officer, said: "Following the successful opening of new locations in 2021, we are delighted to announce the opening of three further new shops, as we continue to bring new bookshops to more areas of the country.

"We can’t wait to open our doors to customers and to establish the new shops as cultural and social hubs within their local communities. We will also continue to invest in our existing shops in 2022, as we seek to serve the reading boom which has seen more and more readers seek solace from the page, away from the glare of their omni-present screens.”

Waterstones' Buttermarket store will remain open alongside the new branch.

The Martlesham store will be the fourth branch opened as a collaboration between Waterstones and Next.