Site with planning permission for nine-storey tower block on Ipswich Waterfront hits the market

Websters Yard, Dock Street, which has planning permission for a tower of nine flats on Ipswich Waterfront is for sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google

A property on the Ipswich waterfront with planning permission for a nine-storey block of flats is on the market for £600,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Websters Yard, spread over a quarter of an acre on the corner of Dock Street and Stoke Quay, has planning permission for eight flats and one ‘executive residence’ along with car parking.

The current buildings on the site, which is used as an industrial unit for a fabrication firm, will be demolished to make way for the homes.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Where can I shop? A handy guide to Suffolk stores which are now open – or set to reopen

Drawings submitted as part of the planning application show the building rising in steps up to a nine storey tower. Its lowest end is located next to the Grade II listed Stoke Bridge Maltings.

The site has views across the water and onto the marina.

The property is being marketed by Exquisite Home and listed for offers of more than £600,000.