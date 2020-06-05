Site with planning permission for nine-storey tower block on Ipswich Waterfront hits the market
PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 June 2020
A property on the Ipswich waterfront with planning permission for a nine-storey block of flats is on the market for £600,000.
Websters Yard, spread over a quarter of an acre on the corner of Dock Street and Stoke Quay, has planning permission for eight flats and one ‘executive residence’ along with car parking.
The current buildings on the site, which is used as an industrial unit for a fabrication firm, will be demolished to make way for the homes.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: Where can I shop? A handy guide to Suffolk stores which are now open – or set to reopen
Drawings submitted as part of the planning application show the building rising in steps up to a nine storey tower. Its lowest end is located next to the Grade II listed Stoke Bridge Maltings.
The site has views across the water and onto the marina.
The property is being marketed by Exquisite Home and listed for offers of more than £600,000.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.