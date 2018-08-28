Rough sleepers are particularly at risk

The mayor of Ipswich, Jane Riley, with the team from the CDS-CIC mobile dental clinic, which spent a week-long project offering dental care and oral health screening for rough sleepers and the homeless in Ipswich. Picture: SUSIE MILLS Archant

Dental provider CDS-CIC took a mobile clinic out in Ipswich to offer dental and oral health screening for rough sleepers.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mayor of Ipswich, Jane Riley, paid a visit to the clinic and the health screening programme, which offered oral health advice, examinations and treatment, in conjunction with the Homelessness Hub at the Chapman Centre.

The CDS mobile clinic was based on site, which is a fully equipped clinic with a nurse and dentist, for a week.

The mayor said: “I was pleased to go along and find out more about something we don’t always think about when it comes to rough sleepers. But it is important work and I want to thank the team at the CDS mobile unit for trying to ensure that a particularly vulnerable group does not miss out on either screening or treatment.”

Rough sleepers have been targeted as they are more at risk of developing oral cancers due to lack of regular dental care and lifestyle factors.

This event took place through Oral Cancer Awareness Month.

Oral cancer is a serious disease with one in 75 men and one in 150 women facing a cancer diagnosis at some time in their lives.

It is strongly influence by lifestyle factors such as smoking and alcohol consumption.

Good oral health advice can help prevent the disease.