Welcome Back weekend sees town centre 'full' again

Welcome Back, Ipswich has been a roaring success, and residents and local business were thrilled to see the town full of people enjoying themselves, after being kept apart by the pandemic for so long.

Welcome Back Ipswich kicked off on Friday, and the event has been hailed as a roaring success.

The town centre has once more been buzzing with activity, as residents and business owners have been enjoying three days of exciting and impressive events.

Many residents have been enjoying browsing the pop-up shops in Ancient House, full of independent makers and traders.

"It's so lovely to see that beautiful building in use again," commented one shopper.

Other firm favourites included the Reunion Art Trail organised by St Elizabeth Hospice.

"It's been fantastic to have been part of the big weekend," said volunteer, Sue. "The town centre has been full of people again, and it’s wonderful to be at the heart of it.

"It's proved incredibly popular with children, who’ve been coming back and seeing their favourite statues from years gone by. We hear they’ve been really enjoying seeing the films put on at Kings Street Cinema, too."

Her sentiments were shared by Kinetic Science, which hosted this year’s annual Suffolk Science Festival in the Ipswich Town Hall.

"Children have been so enthusiastic," one member said. "I think for some, this has been their first introduction into the world of science, and they've been having a brilliant time."

Cllr Elizabeth Hughes, mayor of Ipswich, said that the Welcome Back weekend had made a huge difference to the atmosphere of the town, as people took time to enjoy themselves and linger.

She said: “It has been fantastic to see people out and about in Ipswich again.

"People have been stopping me all morning to say hello and to ask me questions, and because of Covid, it has been a while since that’s happened.”

The team at St Elizabeth Hospice were keen to praise Councillor Sarah Barber of Ipswich Borough Council in particular for her support.

Cllr Barber said: “We are thrilled to have received support from the European Regional Development Fund’s Welcome Back scheme to provide Ipswich with this amazing opportunity.

The weekend includes events for everyone; our community can unite through art, photography, music, science and eco events. There is something for everyone, young and old, and with many of these events free-to-enter, it will be well worth a visit into Ipswich’s town centre over the weekend.”