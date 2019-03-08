Snow

Former Volvo and Mazda Ipswich site has new owners

PUBLISHED: 14:08 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 03 April 2019

The former Donalds Mazda and Volvo site was on the market with Savills. Picture: CHRIS MOODY

The former Donalds Mazda and Volvo site was on the market with Savills. Picture: CHRIS MOODY

Savills

A new car dealership is to move into the former Donalds Mazda and Volvo showroom and garage in Ipswich.

The former Donalds car showroom and service centre in sold Picture: DAVID VINCENTThe former Donalds car showroom and service centre in sold Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The one-acre site, in West End Road, has been sold to Ipswich motor sales business Integrity Automotive.

The company will relocate form its current site in Felixstowe Road.

Integrity Automotive owner Paul Oakley said: “This is a major step in the growth of the business and provides much improved facilities, including workshops and servicing; helping us provide an enhanced customer experience.”

Mr Oakley, who has been in the motor trade all his working life, added: “This is a big step forward for us.

“We deal in high end, high spec vehicles, our core stock is mostly Mercedes, BMW and Audi and I hand pick all the stock.

“It is about matching the right product with customer and giving a high level of service.

“I come from a large motor trade background and having moved to Suffolk wanted to do my own thing.

“We will be looking to grow the business, and employ additional sales staff, management, workshop staff and receptionists.

“We will have the showrooms to display high end vehicles and workshop space to look after customers cars, who trust us.

“This really will allow us to provide an extra level of service.

“We have to get a couple of minor planning applications approved, but hope to be on site in the next few weeks.”

Chris Moody for agents Savills: “This is an important, high-profile site and it is remaining in the motor trade, having been acquired by Ipswich-based prestige car sales company Integrity Automotive.”

Donalds moved out last year to newly-built premises at Futura Park in east Ipswich and the garage was put on the market with a guide price of £1.65m by agents Savills.

