Weston Homes recruits trainees

Essex-based house builder Weston Homes has recruited a further 24 new trainees, bringing the company’s total number of trainees to 55.

The new employees will aid with the company’s £2 billion development pipeline of 7,500 new homes across southern England.

The recent expansion of trainees is part of Weston Homes’ current nationwide recruitment campaign.

The house builder is looking to recruit 350 employees over the next 18-24 months and double their number of employees over the next five years.

The new trainees joined a wide variety of disciplines including architectural, commercial, engineering, design, planning and site management.

They will receive personalised training in their chosen discipline from mentors within the business and also attend education externally part-time.

The company has a Learning Academy and employs a full-time Learning and Development consultant.

Through the Learning Academy the trainees will also have access to courses including time management, conflict resolution and an introduction to coaching and mentoring, as well as management and leadership programmes.

For trainees unsure of which career path to pursue, Weston Homes offer the opportunity of short work experience placements before committing to a discipline, with the choice during this work experience to either focus on one discipline or rotate across several departments.

Bob Weston chairman and CEO of Weston Homes said: ‘“Weston Homes are not only committed to building homes for life but also careers for life.

“Firmly believing our people to be our greatest asset, we focus on attracting, employing, nurturing and developing some of the best talent within the industry. There has never been a better time to join us.”

As well as gaining full employment benefits and a salary, Weston Homes also sponsor their trainees through college courses or university so that they can achieve accredited qualifications without generating the debts associated with full time education.