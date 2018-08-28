The cot that cradled Royal Princesses is being auctioned off in Essex

A Victorian child's cot, the iron frame with patent adjustable height mechanism, by G H Needham, a Victorian doll's pram, and a Victorian mahogany high, chair, with separate base for drawing up to a dining table (3). Estimate: �300-400 Picture: Stephen Baker Archant

Heirlooms passed down by a First World War veteran who served as a butler to children of the Royal Family are going under the hammer next week.

Nursery items from St Paul’s Walden Bury, the childhood home of the Royal Family, are to be sold by Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers next Tuesday.

During the early years of the 20th century, Peter McRorie began his service as butler to the BowesLyon family at St Paul’s Walden Bury, the childhood home of the Royal Family. The Queen Mother is thought to have been born in the house on August 4 1900, and it is believed that the cot being auctioned off was used to cradle her when she was a baby.

After being gassed during the First World War and being invalided out, Mr McRorie returned to the family home in Walden Bury to continue his duties as butler.

There he served during the early years of two of the Royal Princesses in the late 1920s and early 1930s.

His wife later claimed that Princess Margaret would sing him a song in return for a chocolate.

Mr McRorie was gifted the cot, dolls pram and highchair by the family during his service, when they were replaced by more modern versions, and he consequently used them for his daughter, the current vendor.

The lot will go under the hammer on day one of the Fine Interiors Auction at Sworders Fine Art next Tuesday, carrying an estimate of £300 to £400.