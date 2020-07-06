Mapped – where is yet to reopen in Ipswich town centre?

A number of shops and cafes in Ipswich town centre are yet to reopen following the easing of lockdown restrictions. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown/Charlotte Bond Archant/Sarah Lucy Brown/Charlotte Bond

Many businesses reopened their doors this weekend for the first time in months following the coronavirus lockdown – while some continue to remain closed to customers.

‘Super Saturday’ saw the hospitality industry get a reboot following months of restrictions, with pubs across Ipswich drawing in hundreds of people on the long-awaited day of reopening.

However, not all businesses have been able to welcome customers back due to the strict guidelines which remain in place and the size of their premises.

Some pubs, retailers and cafes are keeping their shutters down for the time being to ensure they keep their staff and customers safe.

Which businesses in Ipswich town centre remain shut?

• Cock and Pye pub

Despite pubs and restaurants given the green light to reopen this weekend, Cock and Pye in Upper Brook Street remains closed due to difficulties implementing social distancing rules.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page reads: “Unfortunately, despite the government announcing pubs can reopen on the 4th of July, we currently have to remain closed as our lovely pub has lots of nooks and crannies, and we can’t guarantee safe social distancing.

“We are continuing to work on opening in the background, and hope to see you soon.”

• Lakeland

The kitchenware chain in The Ancient House, near the Buttermarket, remains temporarily closed.

A sign on the door reads: “Just to be safe, we’re temporarily closing our doors.”

A spokesman for Lakeland, said: “We’ve begun the reopening of our store network with a phased approach – this ensures we’re able to open each and every one of our stores in the safest way possible.

“To date, we’ve reopened 29 of our 67 stores, with all the measures needed in line with government advice. This includes the installation of hand sanitising stations, social distancing markers and much more.

“We’re continuing to work through our store network, and hope to reopen our Ipswich store in the near future.”

• McDonald’s

Fans of McDonald’s still can’t get their fast-food fix in the town centre’s Tavern Street branch, which is the only site in Ipswich which remains closed.

• Burger King

The town centre fast-food chain remains closed to customers – however the site in West End Road has reopened for deliveries and its drive-thru service.

• Joules

• Patisserie Valerie

• Office

• Hotter

• Accessorize

• Anne Summers

• Moss Bros.

• Carphone Warehouse

• Tui

• Caffè Nero (in both Ipswich locations)

Some business have also closed for good following the devastating impact of coronavirus and the three months of lockdown.

These include a number of pubs, retailers and restaurants – such as Casablanca in Ipswich and the Rampant Horse pub in Needham Market.

