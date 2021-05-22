Former Ipswich Age UK shop could have new tenant

Published: 11:45 AM May 22, 2021

Former Age UK furniture shop in Ipswich could soon not be empty. - Credit: Archant

A former Age UK shop in Ipswich could have a new tenant as plans are submitted to revamp the site.

Planning permission has been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council to change the ground floor partitions on the former furniture charity shop, which has been empty since Age UK Suffolk collapsed last year.

Lockhart Leisure (Ipswich) Limited, which submitted the planning application to the planners on May 17, also wants to put in modern floor coverings, wall finishes, and ceiling components on the listed building in Carr Street.

The company describes itself as selling games and toys in specialised stores and is believed to be linked to Geek Retreat, which has announced plans for an Ipswich gaming store previously.

Age UK Suffolk closed in July 2020 as the financial challenges that it has faced in recent years came to a head as the pandemic took its toll.

You can view the planning application here.