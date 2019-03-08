Partly Cloudy

What should replace Ipswich's Golden Dragon Chinese buffet?

PUBLISHED: 09:11 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 17 April 2019

The Golden Dragon, in Grafton Way, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

The Golden Dragon, in Grafton Way, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

For almost 20 years the Golden Dragon, in Ipswich’s Cardinal Park, was known around town for its legendary Chinese buffet.

And news of its closure prompted an outpouring of support - with many former patrons taking to social media.

“Loved this place, great to eat at before cinema treat. Sad to see it go”, said Joanne Mann.

MORE: Couple's anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Paul Sutton added: “Sad to see it close. Maybe the opening of all the new restaurants around town is partly at fault too.”

However, with the Chinese restaurant now gone a prime area of town centre real estate is up for grabs.

What would you like to see come to the town and take up the space? Take our poll and have your say.

It is a time of change at Cardinal Park with work under way for The Gym Group to move into the former sites of Flux Freestyle and Chimichanga.

