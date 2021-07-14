Published: 1:18 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 1:21 PM July 14, 2021

Post Office is planning to re-open Heath Road Post Office next month at Broke Hall Convenience, 91-93 Penshurst Road, where it will be known as Penshurst Road Post Office. - Credit: Google Street View

A Post Office is being restored to an Ipswich community after they lost their previous one in 2017.

Heath Road Post Office is set to reopen next month, and will be an 11-minute walk away at Broke Hall Convenience on 91-93 Penshurst Road, where it will be known as Penshurst Road Post Office.

The previous branch and newsagent Heath News at 3 Heath Road closed in June 2017 with no warning and became a St Elizabeth Hospice shop with a cafe and community hub in March 2019.

The Post Office and newsagent Heath News before it closed - Credit: Archant

Wendy Hamilton, network provision lead at Post Office, said: “We are delighted to be restoring a full-time Post Office to this area of Ipswich, as we know how important Post Office services are to a community.”

The opening hours will be Monday to Sunday: 6am–9pm and it is set to open on Monday, August 23, at 1pm.

The Post Office wants to hear from the public, especially about accessibility, but points out there is a bus service and parking nearby.

You may also want to watch:

You can submit your views via postofficeviews.co.uk, email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, telephone 03452 66 01 15 or by textphone 03457 22 33 55 using the branch code 077130 until August 11.