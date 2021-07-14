News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

'Delight' as Ipswich community set to have Post Office restored

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:18 PM July 14, 2021    Updated: 1:21 PM July 14, 2021
Post Office is planning to re-open Heath Road Post Office next month at Broke Hall Convenience

Post Office is planning to re-open Heath Road Post Office next month at Broke Hall Convenience, 91-93 Penshurst Road, where it will be known as Penshurst Road Post Office. - Credit: Google Street View

A Post Office is being restored to an Ipswich community after they lost their previous one in 2017. 

Heath Road Post Office is set to reopen next month, and will be an 11-minute walk away at Broke Hall Convenience on 91-93 Penshurst Road, where it will be known as Penshurst Road Post Office.

The previous branch and newsagent Heath News at 3 Heath Road closed in June 2017 with no warning and became a St Elizabeth Hospice shop with a cafe and community hub in March 2019

Heath Road Post Office has closed suddenly. Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

The Post Office and newsagent Heath News before it closed - Credit: Archant

Wendy Hamilton, network provision lead at Post Office, said: “We are delighted to be restoring a full-time Post Office to this area of Ipswich, as we know how important Post Office services are to a community.”

The opening hours will be Monday to Sunday: 6am–9pm and it is set to open on Monday, August 23, at 1pm.

The Post Office wants to hear from the public, especially about accessibility, but points out there is a bus service and parking nearby. 

You may also want to watch:

You can submit your views via postofficeviews.co.uk, email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, telephone 03452 66 01 15 or by textphone 03457 22 33 55 using the branch code 077130 until August 11.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man tries lone woman's door handle while she waits at Ipswich traffic light
  2. 2 Man who died after attack at Ipswich guest house named as Steven Povey
  3. 3 Community order for 'lonely' man who downloaded indecent images of children
  1. 4 Lego fun comes to Ipswich for the summer holidays
  2. 5 Cats left with broken bones after being 'thrown' in Kesgrave
  3. 6 'Ugly side of Ipswich' – Bins in street blamed for rise in fly-tipping
  4. 7 Man taken to hospital after suffering medical incident in Maple Park
  5. 8 Try biscoff calzone at Ipswich's newest pizza restaurant
  6. 9 'Overwhelming' support to help families affected by Ipswich flats blaze
  7. 10 Missing Ipswich man Reginald, 80, found safe and well
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire yeoman close ipswich

Suffolk Live

Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A fire engine on the scene in Yeoman Close

Suffolk Live | Video

'Upsetting and scary' - Neighbours react to high-rise Ipswich flat fire

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The victim, a man aged his 30s, was treated at the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Suffolk Live

Man charged with murder after attack at Ipswich guest house

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Army Reserve Centre in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich

Ipswich road cleared after three-vehicle collision

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus