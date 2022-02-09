'Absolutely brilliant' - BrewDog is opening its first bar in Suffolk

Brewdog is set to open on Ipswich Waterfront later this year. - Credit: PA

BrewDog is coming to "revamp" the unused part of Ipswich's Waterfront by opening a new bar.

Liz Harsant, borough councillor for Holywells, welcomed the news that the Scottish brewer will open a bar in the town, its first in Suffolk.

She and other councillors on the planning and development committee approved the conversion of the former La Tour Cycle Café unit on Albion Wharf into a bar.

Mrs Harsant added: "I think it will mean a lot for Ipswich and it's badly needed around that area.

"I sympathise completely with residents who had put in their objections.

"They do suffer from noise impact there [..] but BrewDog made a very impressive presentation.

"Brewdog won't want people shouting about the noise.

"It's so run down compared to the rest of the places on the Waterfront."

She added that the news is "absolutely brilliant".

The news comes a month on from the company securing its licence to sell alcohol.

Indoor seating is proposed at both ground floor and mezzanine level, with an outside seating area to the front of the unit and a kitchen, beer cellar and staff facilities.

Architect Surface-ID has submitted drawings of the proposed BrewDog at Albion Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront in documents to Ipswich Borough Council. - Credit: Surface-ID

The bar would have space for approximately 250 customers, with no more than 70 customers using the external area at any one time. No customers would be permitted to stand outside.

BrewDog states in supporting documents to the application that this "will help to bring the unit back into use and enhance the vitality and vibrancy of the waterside development in line with the council's ambitions for the site".

Trading hours would be Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 11pm and on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 12am.

Solicitor for the BrewDog Felicity Tuck said in January: "It's a significant pub operator with around 70 in the UK. Ipswich has long been on their radar as a town they want to come into.

"There is a £750,000 fit-out, they expect to employ around 20 staff in part-time and full-time roles, have a commitment to using local suppliers, and generally believe it will be an asset to the locality."

