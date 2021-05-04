News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

What films can you see as Cineworld, Empire and the Abbeygate Cinema reopen?

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:00 PM May 4, 2021   
Cineworld at Cardinal Park, Ipswich, could be at risk after the chain reported a loss of �1.3bn in t

Cinemas are set to be allowed to reopen from May 17 - Credit: Archant

Cinemas across Suffolk and north Essex are preparing to reopen inline with the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Should everything go to plan, cinemas will be permitted to reopen their doors from May 17.

Film goers will be expected to wear masks throughout screenings, while social distancing measures will also be enforced with most cinemas having already announced reduced seating. 

The release of some major blockbuster movies has been delayed for months while the film industry waited for restrictions to be lifted, now they are finally set to be screened, alongside some classic films from years gone by.

Among the films set to be released this month include A Quiet Place Part II and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – while Disney's Cruella will also be on show before June.

The new James Bond film, No Time To Die, will be released later in the year

The new James Bond film, No Time To Die, will be released later in the year - Credit: PA

Empire – Ipswich

You may also want to watch:

The chain has announced a staggered reopening of its 14 cinemas from Friday, May 21. Specific opening dates for each of its theatres are yet to be announced, but are expected shortly.

Cineworld – Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill

The national cinema chain is yet to formally announce reopening dates for its cinemas, although in March said it hopes to reopen theatres from this month

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 30s dies in serious crash between two cars in Wherstead
  2. 2 Shoppers ready for last day of Debenhams in Ipswich
  3. 3 Man exposed himself to dog walker in Ipswich
  1. 4 Police issue two £10,000 lockdown party 'super fines' – but rescind both days later
  2. 5 Serious collision closes A137 overnight
  3. 6 Two new pizza restaurants 'coming soon' to Ipswich
  4. 7 Orwell Bridge to stay OPEN with 40mph speed limit in high winds
  5. 8 Police admit failings over death of ‘bubbly’ woman who reported being poisoned
  6. 9 Strong winds force speed restrictions on Orwell Bridge
  7. 10 How a popular Suffolk resort is gearing up for a bumper summer

Abbeygate Cinema – Bury St Edmunds

Although the No4 restaurant is set to open on May 17, the cinema hopes to resume screening on May 20 – with offerings for film fans, families and "something for the culture vultures".

Customers visiting the Palace Cinema in Felixstowe are having their temperatures checked due to cor

Construction works mean The Palace in Felixstowe will not open on May 17 - Credit: Archant

The Palace Cinema – Felixstowe

Owners of the cinema have said over-running construction works means the cinema is likely to open towards the end of the month, or in early June. Updates are being given via the cinema's Facebook page.

Leiston Film Theatre – Leiston

Suffolk's oldest cinema is hoping to reopen on May 17 and will use a new separated entrance system for pre-booked ticket holders and those buying on the door.

The Regal – Stowmarket

The cinema – currently undergoing a £3.6million upgrade – has yet to announce any reopening plans. 

The Riverside theatre in Woodbridge is hosting a charity concert for Ella's Fight on May 24

The Riverside will open for a 10-day screening of The Dig - Credit: Archant

The Riverside – Woodbridge

Reopening for a 10-day screening of Netflix's The Dig from May 17, the Woodbridge cinema will again close for the summer to carry out renovations. 

Curzon – Colchester

Curzon will be opening all bar four of its cinemas on May 17 – luckily for north Essex film fans, Colchester is one planning to reopen.

Odeon – Colchester

The iconic Cinema chain has confirmed the vast majority of its cinemas will reopen on May 17, although a definitive list has not been revealed.


Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Work has started on a new 560-home estate on the edge of Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

Work starts on 560-home estate - which could create 750 new jobs

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Cara Wilson, 21, left with second-degree burns

Cara's warning after hot water bottle burst, causing second-degree burns

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Harvest House, in Felixstowe, is set to hold weddings from next year Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Go-ahead for stunning property to be resort's newest wedding venue

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
7 criminals jailed in Suffolk

The faces of the 7 criminals locked up in Suffolk this week

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus