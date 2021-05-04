What films can you see as Cineworld, Empire and the Abbeygate Cinema reopen?

Published: 7:00 PM May 4, 2021

Cinemas are set to be allowed to reopen from May 17 - Credit: Archant

Cinemas across Suffolk and north Essex are preparing to reopen inline with the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Should everything go to plan, cinemas will be permitted to reopen their doors from May 17.

Film goers will be expected to wear masks throughout screenings, while social distancing measures will also be enforced with most cinemas having already announced reduced seating.

The release of some major blockbuster movies has been delayed for months while the film industry waited for restrictions to be lifted, now they are finally set to be screened, alongside some classic films from years gone by.

Among the films set to be released this month include A Quiet Place Part II and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – while Disney's Cruella will also be on show before June.

The new James Bond film, No Time To Die, will be released later in the year - Credit: PA

Empire – Ipswich

The chain has announced a staggered reopening of its 14 cinemas from Friday, May 21. Specific opening dates for each of its theatres are yet to be announced, but are expected shortly.

Cineworld – Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill

The national cinema chain is yet to formally announce reopening dates for its cinemas, although in March said it hopes to reopen theatres from this month.

Abbeygate Cinema – Bury St Edmunds

Although the No4 restaurant is set to open on May 17, the cinema hopes to resume screening on May 20 – with offerings for film fans, families and "something for the culture vultures".

Construction works mean The Palace in Felixstowe will not open on May 17 - Credit: Archant

The Palace Cinema – Felixstowe

Owners of the cinema have said over-running construction works means the cinema is likely to open towards the end of the month, or in early June. Updates are being given via the cinema's Facebook page.

Leiston Film Theatre – Leiston

Suffolk's oldest cinema is hoping to reopen on May 17 and will use a new separated entrance system for pre-booked ticket holders and those buying on the door.

The Regal – Stowmarket

The cinema – currently undergoing a £3.6million upgrade – has yet to announce any reopening plans.

The Riverside will open for a 10-day screening of The Dig - Credit: Archant

The Riverside – Woodbridge

Reopening for a 10-day screening of Netflix's The Dig from May 17, the Woodbridge cinema will again close for the summer to carry out renovations.

Curzon – Colchester

Curzon will be opening all bar four of its cinemas on May 17 – luckily for north Essex film fans, Colchester is one planning to reopen.

Odeon – Colchester

The iconic Cinema chain has confirmed the vast majority of its cinemas will reopen on May 17, although a definitive list has not been revealed.



