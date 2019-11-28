E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Subway re-opening still in the pipeline after devastating fire

PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 November 2019

The Subway store in Carr Street has displayed signs hinting of a reopening for months Picture: NATALIE SADLER

NATALIE SADLER

The future of a popular Ipswich fast food outlet continues to hang in the balance after a fire ravaged through its interior last year.

Subway in Carr Street was engulfed in flames on September 17, prompting five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform being called to the scene.

But 14 months later, the store is yet to open its doors again - having sported a "this store will be opening in the near future" sign for much of the year.

In June, a company spokesman said a date for re-opening was still unknown.

Sandwich lovers haven't had to travel far since its closure however, with the US-based chain offering nine other outlets in the town. The nearest is just a stone's throw away in Sailmakers Shopping Centre.

And it looks set to remain that way after the chain issued an update when posed the question.

A spokesman for Subway said: "We are working closely with the insurance company to get the store back open as soon as possible, but unfortunately do not have any further information about a reopening date at this time."

